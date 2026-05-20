Donatos Pizza Targets Florida for Strategic Expansion as Development Momentum Builds

Premium Pizza Brand Eyes Up To 25 Locations, Creating Early Entry Opportunities in Sunshine State

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise known for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – is accelerating its expansion across Florida, with a key opening happening later this year in Panama City, positioning the state as a key growth market.

Donatos Pizza

Donatos is actively targeting expansion across Southwest Florida, Central Florida, Northeast Florida, and the Florida Panhandle, with the flexibility to expand statewide alongside qualified partners. The company projects the potential to open up to 25 locations over the next several years, with early development expected to concentrate in high growth metro areas.

Florida represents a timely opportunity for Donatos, driven by sustained population growth, strong migration from Midwestern markets where the brand is well established, and increasing demand for new high quality fast casual dining. As more consumers enter the state already familiar with Donatos, the brand is expanding at a point where awareness is established but significant white space remains.

Donatos currently operates six locations in Florida, including four traditional restaurants and two locations through its partnership with Red Robin. The brand is set to open an additional traditional restaurant in Panama City this summer, further building its presence and setting the stage for broader expansion.

"Florida has been on our radar for a long time, but the timing is now right for meaningful expansion," said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza. "Growth in the state is being fueled by Midwestern relocation where our brand is already known, and we continue to see strong familiarity from guests visiting from our core markets. Combined with improved distribution and operational support, the economics now work for scalable franchise growth."

"Florida offers a unique combination of growth, familiarity with our brand, and available territory, which does not exist in many markets today," said Kevin King, CEO and President at Donatos Pizza. "We see a significant opportunity to build with the right partners as the state continues to evolve, bringing our Edge to Edge® pizzas and full menu experience to more communities across the state."

The brand's existing presence, combined with its partnership with Red Robin, provides a foundation of consumer awareness that supports new market entry. At the same time, recent improvements in distribution and operations have strengthened the franchise model, making expansion in Florida more efficient and scalable than in previous years.

Franchise partners benefit from a comprehensive support system designed to drive long-term success, including:

Hands-on training and onboarding for franchise owners and teams

Ongoing operational and business support

National and local marketing programs

Data-driven site selection and development assistance

A proven, scalable business model with strong brand recognition

For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 177 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in over 250 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Donatos Pizza