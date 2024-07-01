Donatos Pizza Debuts New Calzato Menu Item, Capitalizing on Portability this Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, announces the launch of its brand-new Calzato. Featuring a crispy outside and a melty inside loaded with toppings, this handheld delivers craveable Donatos flavor on-the-go. To celebrate this exciting new menu item, Donatos Pizza is offering an introductory price on Calzatos of just $7.99 from July 1 through July 28.

Grab Deliciousness by The Handful

Donatos Pizza Unveils Its Brand-New Calzato

Made with Donatos' signature famous thin dough, Calzatos can be customized with up to three toppings. These handheld wonders are folded over and baked to melty perfection, then sprinkled with a blend of Romano, Asiago, and olive oil. Each Calzato is cut into two easy-to-hold pieces, making it an ideal single-serve option for those who crave convenience and flavor in one neat package.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Calzato to the Donatos menu," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. "It's the perfect option for our busy, on-the-go customers. Designed to fit in your hand, the Calzato is a delicious choice for pizza lovers who want to enjoy their meal without slowing down."

For more information about Donatos Pizza, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Hunter Devereux | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (914) 486-0330

SOURCE Donatos Pizza