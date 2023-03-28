Donna Doleman Dickerson Named Chair of Trinity Health Michigan Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced the appointment of Donna Doleman Dickerson as the new chair of its Board of Directors. The Trinity Health Michigan region is comprised of nine hospitals, numerous clinics, and is the single-largest Trinity region in the United States, serving millions of patients annually. Dickerson currently serves as vice president and chief marketing officer for the University of Michigan Credit Union, where she leads brand, marketing, communications, and community development initiatives.

Donna Doleman Dickerson, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at the University of Michigan Credit Union

In her role as chair, Dickerson brings her extensive leadership experience and guidance to the Board and will collaborate with other Board members to ensure Trinity Health Michigan continues to deliver high-quality care that meets the evolving needs of its patients and communities. Donna has served on the St. Joseph Mercy Health System Regional Board since 2017 and on the Trinity Health Michigan Statewide Board since 2019.

"Donna is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, and we are thrilled to have her as our new Board chair," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. "Her expertise in marketing, communications, and community development will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of healthcare in Michigan."

Dickerson is also a member of the Make-a-Wish Michigan Board of Directors, the Forbes Communications Council, and the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. Dickerson was awarded the Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence Award in 2020, and most recently, selected as a 2023 Washtenaw Community College Women's Council Shero Honoree.

"It is an honor to serve in the role of chair on the Board of Trinity Health Michigan," said Dickerson. "Under Rob Casalou's leadership, Trinity Health Michigan has worked tirelessly to prioritize the health and wellbeing of communities throughout Michigan. I am committed to continuing this work with my board colleagues to place patients and their families at the forefront of our decisions as we navigate the rapidly changing healthcare landscape."

