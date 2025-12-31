Donna Rae Garff Marriott, Cherished Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Community Leader, Passes Away at Age 90

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announces with deep sadness the passing of Donna Rae Garff Marriott, a woman of grace, faith, and unwavering devotion to family. Mrs. Marriott passed away peacefully on December 30, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. She and J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of Marriott International, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Donna Marriott (1935 - 2025)

Born June 10, 1935, in Evanston, Illinois, Donna grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she developed a love for music and dance and attended the University of Utah. In 1955, she married Bill Marriott, beginning a life centered on family, faith, and service – a life that would touch countless others through her warmth and generosity.

Donna was known for creating a home filled with love and tradition. She devoted herself to raising four children – Debbie, Stephen, John, and David – instilling values of kindness, patience, and integrity. She drove carpools, cheered at sporting events, and made sure family dinners were a nightly ritual. Holidays were her special joy, marked by gatherings that brought together children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and by her handmade needlepoint stockings and ornaments that became treasured family keepsakes.

"I first met the girl of my dreams sitting on a bench at a bus stop at the University of Utah," said Bill Marriott. "She has blessed my life and the lives our children and grandchildren for over 70 years. It has been a joyful marriage and partnership. I will dearly miss her. I love her with all of my heart."

Faith was a cornerstone of Donna's life. A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in leadership roles including Primary President and Relief Society Counselor. Her commitment to service extended beyond the church; for many years, she chaired the American Heart Association's Heart Luncheon in Washington, D.C., one of the organization's largest fundraisers.

"Donna's kindness and devotion touched everyone who knew her," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "She exemplified grace and strength, and her love for family was evident in everything she did. Our hearts are with Mr. Marriott, David, Debbie, John, and the entire Marriott family as they navigate this profound loss."

Donna Marriott is survived by her husband, Bill; children Debbie and her husband, Ron; John and his wife, Muriel; David and his wife, Carrie; daughters-in-law Juliana Marriott and Angela Marriott. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, sisters Joanne (Ray Hart) and Linda (Michael Rutter); sister-in-law Suzanne Cooper; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dick and Nancy Marriott; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; her father, Royal Garff; her mother, Marba; Royal's second wife, Maxine, who lovingly helped raise the Garff children; and her brother, Dennis Garff. Donna's obituary can be found here.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the Marriott family requests contributions be made to the American Heart Association of Greater Washington DC Region.

