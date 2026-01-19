Donovan Mackie turns pro with Team Novo Nordisk for 2026

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Novo Nordisk confirmed today that Australian prospect Donovan Mackie will join the senior professional team for 2026 after impressing at the team's Talent ID camp in Italy.

The 18-year-old from Perth was recently 21st in the U23 criterium at the Australian National Championships after finishing on the podium in second place in the juniors in 2025 and gained significant experience racing in Europe, winning four races at national junior level including Kooigem and Torhout-Rozveld in Belgium.

Donovan Mackie

"We are happy to be starting the new year by announcing a new addition to the pro team and extend a warm welcome to Donovan Mackie," began General Manager Vassili Davidenko. "We are excited to be able to give the opportunity to Donovan after he impressed at our Talent ID camp in Italy last summer and achieved some excellent results at junior level."

"Donovan has a lot of potential and put a lot of hard work in over the last few months while showing a strong desire to keep developing and improving. We have a good mix of experienced riders and young neo pros, for whom 2026 will be their first fully professional season and it's our job to help them progress and realize that potential."

Mackie will go straight into the pro set up of the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team and will meet his new teammates for the first time at the pre-season camp in Alicante, Spain.

"As an athlete living and competing with Type 1 diabetes to be racing with Team Novo Nordisk means a lot to me," said Mackie. "I think it's special to be a part of a team with a unique and powerful message. I'm super excited for what's ahead in the coming year and looking forward to meeting my new teammates soon in Spain and getting stuck into the racing."

"In 2026 I'm looking forward to getting stuck into testing myself at a higher level and I'm also keen to challenge myself and excited to learn from my teammates and coaches.

"The Talent ID camp last summer was a nice eye opener into how Team Novo Nordisk operates and how the athletes are supported. The whole team was very hands on with everything from testing to training and race simulations, and it only made me hungrier to become a part of the team."

SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk