Team Novo Nordisk return to Milan-Sanremo in 2026

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team will be back racing at 'La Classicissima' Milan-Sanremo in Italy this March with the American team confirmed as one of four wildcards for the 117th edition.

Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team

First held in 1907 and one of cycling's five monuments, the route has undergone some changes over the years and in 2026 will start in Pavia, just outside of Milan and will cover just over 300km west to the Ligurian coast where the race usually springs to life over the iconic climbs that have come to define the last part of the race - the 'Tre Capi', Cipressa and Poggio di Sanremo all come before the finale on Via Roma in downtown Sanremo.

The partnership between Novo Nordisk and Team Novo Nordisk is rooted in a shared purpose: to demonstrate that living with diabetes does not limit ambition or performance, while promoting the importance of health for all.

"We're extremely proud to confirm our participation in Milan-Sanremo this year," said General Manager Vassili Davidenko. "It's one of the oldest and most iconic races in the world. This will be our 7th appearance at Milan-Sanremo as Team Novo Nordisk and it's a big opportunity for us to make an impact and share our inspirational message."

"Our last time was in 2021, and we made the breakaway with Andrea Peron and Charles Planet, that's the best way for us to share our mission to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes by racing from the front and being out there for as long as possible."

"We have come a long way since then and to see how the team keeps developing and progressing year on year is testament to hard work and the support of our sponsors Novo Nordisk. A new generation of TNN athletes is coming through and our younger riders like Filippo and Antonio deserve their opportunity to ride in their home monument."

While much of the route is relatively flat, Milan-Sanremo typically comes alive in the final 50 kilometers with a series of short, sharp climbs including the famous Cipressa and Poggio.

The Poggio, just a few kilometers from the finish, is where attacks often occur, though sprinters who can handle the climbs frequently contest the finish on Sanremo's Via Roma. This makes Milan-Sanremo unique among the Monuments - it can be won by pure sprinters, puncheurs, or all-rounders depending on how the race unfolds. This all adds to the rich history of the race and for Team Novo Nordisk with its unique mission and goals makes its participation all the more meaningful.

About Team Novo Nordisk - Racing to drive change in diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists, triathletes, and runners, spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. Comprised of athletes from over 20 countries, the team aims to inspire, educate, and empower everyone affected by diabetes. Learn more at www.teamnovonordisk.com

SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk