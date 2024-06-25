Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best "Serves Up Summer" Sweepstakes

Fans won't want to miss out on their chance to win $5,000 and tickets to a 2024 APP Tour tournament

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer continues to heat up, so does the excitement at Eggland's Best ! Join in the fun and enter the Eggland's Best "Serves Up Summer" Sweepstakes for your chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 and tickets to a 2024 APP Tour pickleball tournament while there's still time. Eggland's Best, in collaboration with Kittch and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) , is calling all pickleball, foodie and fitness enthusiasts for the chance to win big.

Eggland's Best "Serves Up Summer" Sweepstakes

Fans have until July 16 to enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 plus egg-citing weekly prize packs packed with awesome pickleball gear, like professional paddles and premium balls and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs—perfect for upping your game on the court and in the kitchen!

"In partnership with Eggland's Best, we're dedicated to promoting active lifestyles and nutritional wellness that pickleball players and their families need," said Tom Webb, APP Chief Marketing Officer. "This sweepstakes is a fantastic opportunity to bring the vibrant world of pickleball to more families, highlighting how fitness and good eating can be both fun and beneficial."

Eggland's Best isn't just serving up chances to win; they're also enhancing the pickleball experience at APP tournaments across the country. Fans can visit the Kittch'n Courtside Eggs-perience at APP Tour stops including Chicago on August 28-September 1, Southern California on October 23-27 and Fort Lauderdale on December 11-15 to enjoy chef-curated recipe Veggie and Herb Frittata Sliders featuring Eggland's Best eggs, giveaways, photo opps, and more!

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Kittch and the APP to bring this exciting contest to pickleball fans across the nation," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "The 'EB Serves Up Summer' Sweepstakes is just one of the many ways we're helping to foster stronger, healthier communities in addition to our commitment to providing superior eggs for active families."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"By joining forces with Eggland's Best and the APP, we're putting egg-centric goodness at the heart of pickleball and bringing fun to your summer activities," said Brian Bedol, CEO and co-founder of Kittch. "We can't wait to see which lucky winner will get to take their summer fun to the next level!"

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com . For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST "SERVES UP SUMMER" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 6/4/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 7/16/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

More information about upcoming APP events—including Tour dates, registration and ticket information—is available on theapp.global .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised pickleball action on CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The APP Tour's 2024 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues and the Doubles Dink for Cancer fundraising program benefitting the American Cancer Society; support of international pickleball events and the APP's Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and youth initiatives including the APP Junior Circuit, APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen U.S. National Team. The 2024 tournament schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram , X , Threads , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Kittch:

Founded in 2022, Kittch is a leading culinary platform dedicated to revolutionizing the "what to eat" decision for millions of food lovers around the world. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2023, Kittch connects fans, brands and chefs through unique livestreaming technology, transforming the dining decision-making process from a frustrating one to a joyful one. By partnering with prestigious culinary events and providing exclusive content, Kittch strives to celebrate the art of cooking and inspire people to explore the endless possibilities of the culinary world. More information is available at kittch.com .

SOURCE Eggland's Best