New Dietary Guidelines Reinforce the Power of Eggs

Eggland's Best, America's #1 egg brand, celebrates the release of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a transformative update that re-centers national nutrition policy around real, nutrient-dense foods. As a recognized source of essential nutrients, eggs are affirmed as a foundational part of healthy eating habits across all stages of life.

The new guidelines, released jointly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, call on Americans to prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense foods, like eggs, vegetables, fruits, dairy, whole grains and healthy fats at every meal. Contrarily, it recommends significantly reducing consumption of highly processed products with added sugars and refined carbohydrates. Eggs are specifically noted as a valuable source of high-quality protein throughout a person's lifespan.

"These new guidelines support what families have long known: simple, nutritious foods like eggs can play a powerful role in supporting better health," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud that Eggland's Best continues to deliver superior nutrition and egg products that families can trust."

Eggs Earn Their Place on America's Healthiest Plates

The guidelines emphasize the importance of high-quality, nutrient-dense proteins, encouraging Americans to include protein at every meal. Eggs are named alongside other whole protein sources such as seafood and lean meats, with a recommended intake of 1.2–1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Real Food, Real Ingredients

From cage-free eggs to ready-to-eat Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs, Eggland's Best has long offered a portfolio of products that align with what the guidelines now reinforce: wholesome, minimally processed foods made with simple ingredients. Egg-based dishes made with vegetables and simple ingredients, like omelets or quiches, can align well with the guidelines' emphasis on home-prepared, nutrient-dense meals and reduced reliance on highly processed foods.

Nutrition That Supports Every Stage of Life

Whether supporting healthy development, nourishing motherhood or maintaining strength later in life, eggs deliver vital nutrition across generations. Their versatility and nutrient density make them a simple, trusted choice for families looking to build healthier habits at every age.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"The Dietary Guidelines are a great reminder that healthy eating starts with real, simple foods," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Thanks to their superior nutrition, like 10 times more Vitamin E and 6 times more Vitamin D, Eggland's Best eggs are an easy and delicious way to bring more wellness to the table. Whether you're cooking for yourself or your family, EB eggs are the go-to to nurture a healthy lifestyle."

Eggland's Best has earned over 100 accolades for taste, nutrition, and quality. To learn more and find recipe inspiration for your family, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

