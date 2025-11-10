Don't Forget To Read Your Bible!

News provided by

Xulon Press

Nov 10, 2025, 16:47 ET

Xulon Press presents a daily dose of Scripture meditation.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Darrel Walker offers Bible verses and accompanying commentary in appropriate portions in Multivitamin: A Daily Boost Of Spiritual Blessing ($22.49, paperback, 9798868526596; $9.99, e-book, 9798868526602).

Just as it is important to get the right nutrition every day, it is important to spend time in God's Word every day. Walker offers his readers one way to do it with short, daily devotionals.

Continue Reading
Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing
Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing

"I began writing to encourage teachers after I retired. As time went by, readers asked me to compile the devotionals into a book. Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing is the result," said Walker.

Darrel Walker was born in Roseburg, Oregon, but has spent most of his life in California. He earned his degree from California Baptist University and pursued a varied teaching career as an English teacher, coach, yearbook and journalism advisor, as well as other things. He and his wife Ann share three sons and two granddaughters. They attend and serve at Sandals Church in Riverside, California.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

Author Andrew Carroll demonstrates what it means to live the life of Christ in The Life I Now Live: A Systematic Guide To Living Out The Word...
When Evil Forces Seem To Have The Upper Hand, God's Power Shines Through

When Evil Forces Seem To Have The Upper Hand, God's Power Shines Through

Author Kenneth Dean Johnson II invites readers to experience Destiny's Calling: A World United ($24.49, paperback, 9798868525667; $9.99, e-book,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics