Don't Forget To Read Your Bible!

Xulon Press presents a daily dose of Scripture meditation.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Darrel Walker offers Bible verses and accompanying commentary in appropriate portions in Multivitamin: A Daily Boost Of Spiritual Blessing ($22.49, paperback, 9798868526596; $9.99, e-book, 9798868526602).

Just as it is important to get the right nutrition every day, it is important to spend time in God's Word every day. Walker offers his readers one way to do it with short, daily devotionals.

Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing

"I began writing to encourage teachers after I retired. As time went by, readers asked me to compile the devotionals into a book. Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing is the result," said Walker.

Darrel Walker was born in Roseburg, Oregon, but has spent most of his life in California. He earned his degree from California Baptist University and pursued a varied teaching career as an English teacher, coach, yearbook and journalism advisor, as well as other things. He and his wife Ann share three sons and two granddaughters. They attend and serve at Sandals Church in Riverside, California.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Multivitamin: A Daily Boost of Spiritual Blessing is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press