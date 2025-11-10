When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

News provided by

Xulon Press

Nov 10, 2025, 12:48 ET

Xulon Press presents a clear guide for Christian living.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Andrew Carroll demonstrates what it means to live the life of Christ in The Life I Now Live: A Systematic Guide To Living Out The Word ($20.49, paperback, 9798868518416; $9.99, e-book, 9798868518430).

Life looked different back in Jesus' day, so what does it mean to live like Him now? Carroll spent two years studying in an attempt to answer this question, and this book is the result of that study. He has broken life down into 12 areas, and offers sound, biblical guidance on how to make decisions regarding each one.

Continue Reading
The Life I Now Live - A Systematic Guide to Living Out the Word
The Life I Now Live - A Systematic Guide to Living Out the Word

"This book was inspired by need and the desire of many Christians to be challenged in heart and mind by the courageous and rigorous study of Scripture," said Carroll.

Born and raised in the Bible Belt, son of a Baptist preacher, alumnus of a Pentecostal university, and member of mini-churches and mega-churches alike, Andrew Carroll has experienced a broad swath of Evangelical Christianity. These diverse experiences, paired with a love of Scripture and a penetrating mind, make Carroll a unique and valuable voice in the church today. Andrew served as Ministry Development Leader at Innerfire Ministries from 2022 to 2024. He holds a bachelor's degree in Music and Worship from Lee University, where he performed with the a cappella ensemble, Voices of Lee. He lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife, Courtnee, and their two children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Life I Now Live is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

When Evil Forces Seem To Have The Upper Hand, God's Power Shines Through

When Evil Forces Seem To Have The Upper Hand, God's Power Shines Through

Author Kenneth Dean Johnson II invites readers to experience Destiny's Calling: A World United ($24.49, paperback, 9798868525667; $9.99, e-book,...
Licensed Mental Health Practitioner Pens Third Book of Christian Inspiration, a Healing Dose of Spiritual Advice

Licensed Mental Health Practitioner Pens Third Book of Christian Inspiration, a Healing Dose of Spiritual Advice

Author Denise M. Rowe provides much-needed spiritual advice and motivation in Speech Distilled as Dew: Creative Ways the Spirit Speaks to Reach the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics