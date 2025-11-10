When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

Xulon Press presents a clear guide for Christian living.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Andrew Carroll demonstrates what it means to live the life of Christ in The Life I Now Live: A Systematic Guide To Living Out The Word ($20.49, paperback, 9798868518416; $9.99, e-book, 9798868518430).

Life looked different back in Jesus' day, so what does it mean to live like Him now? Carroll spent two years studying in an attempt to answer this question, and this book is the result of that study. He has broken life down into 12 areas, and offers sound, biblical guidance on how to make decisions regarding each one.

The Life I Now Live - A Systematic Guide to Living Out the Word

"This book was inspired by need and the desire of many Christians to be challenged in heart and mind by the courageous and rigorous study of Scripture," said Carroll.

Born and raised in the Bible Belt, son of a Baptist preacher, alumnus of a Pentecostal university, and member of mini-churches and mega-churches alike, Andrew Carroll has experienced a broad swath of Evangelical Christianity. These diverse experiences, paired with a love of Scripture and a penetrating mind, make Carroll a unique and valuable voice in the church today. Andrew served as Ministry Development Leader at Innerfire Ministries from 2022 to 2024. He holds a bachelor's degree in Music and Worship from Lee University, where he performed with the a cappella ensemble, Voices of Lee. He lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife, Courtnee, and their two children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Life I Now Live is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

