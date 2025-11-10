When Evil Forces Seem To Have The Upper Hand, God's Power Shines Through

Xulon Press presents an original Christian thriller.

LA MIRADA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kenneth Dean Johnson II invites readers to experience Destiny's Calling: A World United ($24.49, paperback, 9798868525667; $9.99, e-book, 9798868525674).

DESTINY'S CALLING - A World United

KJ has recently retired from the military and is in a shaky transitional phase back to civilian life. He would tell you this is not the best moment for him to take on a global threat, but he didn't get to choose. Thankfully, he has the support of his government, his family and close friends as he seeks to prevent the world from being overtaken both physically and spiritually. Most importantly, he has God on his side.

"This might be fiction, but it speaks to real-life type situations that are worked through," said Johnson.

Kenneth Dean Johnson II was born in Dover, Delaware, and graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in San Diego, California. Life's trials lead him to change households, and he was blessed with his parents Charles and Cynthia Burton while being introduced to his brothers Chasman and Charles Jr. and the rest of the family. Following graduation, Johnson served in the Air Force for twenty years and he retired with an Associates and recently acquired his Bachelors in Entertainment Business. Johnson loves to serve God, write, sing, act, dance and watch movies, (especially MARVEL) and is currently attending and serving at his home church, Calvary Chapel La Mirada.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Destiny's Calling: A World United is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press