Don't Get Sidelined: Miami Dolphins and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Team Up for Diabetes Awareness

New PSA Video Features Miami Dolphins Long Snapper Blake Ferguson and His Journey with Diabetes

MIAMI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Sunshine Health and the Miami Dolphins are joining forces to raise awareness of diabetes, including prevention and ongoing management of care.

In an online video PSA, Miami Dolphins Long Snapper Blake Ferguson shares his personal journey with diabetes. In 2011, Ferguson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and both of his grandmothers were subsequently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

"Teaming up with the Miami Dolphins' Blake Ferguson was an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to diabetes and the importance of managing this disease," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "Blake did not let his diagnosis stop him from becoming one of today's elite athletes. We think his story will inspire others, and we are happy to have him on our team to raise awareness about diabetes."

In the PSA, Ferguson emphasizes the importance of keeping diabetes in check to ensure you stay in the game. Ambetter from Sunshine Health Senior Vice President Charlene Zein also makes an appearance in the video to highlight how to stay game ready by maintaining an active lifestyle, seeing a doctor annually and completing health screenings.

"Diabetes is personal to me and my family. I am grateful to the professional athletes who shared their type 1 diabetes stories with me at a young age because it showed me that this disease couldn't stop me from getting to where I wanted to be in the NFL," said Ferguson. "Now, through education and awareness, I want to share my story and encourage the next generation of kids who are diagnosed with diabetes that there is nothing about this disease that can stop them from doing what they want to do. I want to thank Sunshine Health for bringing more awareness to diabetes and ensuring people are equipped to manage it for their health and well-being."

Ferguson took questions at the event, sharing more about his diagnosis, the importance of his family's support on and off the field, and his love of football. Also in attendance was JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, to provide diabetes education and Community Medical Group (CMG), a leading primary care provider for South Florida families, who offered health information and screenings.

You can watch the video on Sunshine Health's YouTube Channel or on the health plan's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn channels. It is also featured on the Miami Dolphins' social media channels and will be shown during the team's home games throughout the season.

For more information about Ambetter from Sunshine Health, go to AmbetterFL.com.

