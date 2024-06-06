Sack the Stigma: Miami Dolphins and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Team Up to Promote Mental Health Awareness

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Miami Dolphins are teaming up to "Sack the Stigma" and normalize conversations about mental health.

In this "Sack the Stigma" public service announcement, Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler talks about the steps he takes to care for his mental health and how they're just as important as the regimen he follows to maintain his physical health.

Miami Dolphins (PRNewsfoto/Ambetter)

As a professional athlete, Sieler understands the importance of maintaining both physical and mental strength. In the video, Sieler opens up about how he prioritizes his mental health and advocates for open conversations to normalize the topic.

"Through 'Sack the Stigma,' Ambetter and the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle hope to inspire others to prioritize their mental health and break down the barriers of stigma surrounding mental illness," said Chief Product President of Sunshine Health, Charlene Zein. "We appreciate Zach and his partnership on this crucial health topic. We hope his story will empower others to seek help when they need support."

In the video, Sieler also emphasizes the importance of seeking support from trusted individuals, such as teammates, coaches, psychologists and doctors. He encourages others to prioritize their mental well-being and reminds them that it's okay to ask for help.

"I want everyone to know that it's okay to talk about mental health," Sieler emphasizes. "Together, we can tackle the stigma and create a supportive environment where everyone feels comfortable seeking help."

You can watch the video on Sunshine Health's YouTube Channel or on the health plan's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn channels.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information on Ambetter from Sunshine Health, visit Ambetter.Sunshinehealth.com or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770).

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About the Miami Dolphins:

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. A steward of the South Florida community, the Dolphins have raised more than $64 million for cancer research through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, impacted more than 60,000 youth players and coaches through the Junior Dolphins program and have improved relationships and fostered understanding of more than 100 organizations through the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

SOURCE Sunshine Health