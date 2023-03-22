CTEK recommends Spring Breakers add battery charging to their Spring Break checklist

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA expects one of the busiest Spring Break travel seasons in years with more Americans traveling by plane, and international travel up 30% over 2022. Traveling by plane often means leaving a vehicle in an airport parking lot. After a long journey home, airport delays, battles with heavy luggage, and long lines, exhausted travelers could be faced with a further delay in getting home – a dead battery. The high-power demands of modern vehicles and the drain from parasitic loads such tracking devices and alarms means that a battery can potentially become dead in a matter of days. CTEK recommends Spring Breakers think ahead and be prepared by adding an adaptive booster to their Spring Break must-haves.

Don’t Get Stuck At The Airport During Spring Break

"The last thing a weary traveler wants to deal with when they arrive back from a long trip is a car that won't start," said Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. "Moreover, jump starting a car can irreparably damage a vehicle."

Focusing purely on getting home as quickly as possible vehicle owners are placing their cars at risk of damage by choosing the only quick option – a jump start. When a vehicle is jump-started a huge surge of voltage and current is generated that passes through the battery to energize the starter motor. This can potentially get through to the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and cause irreparable damage.

To ensure your car will start when you return from Spring Break, stay safe with CTEK's CS FREE adaptive booster. Here are three tips for peace of mind this Spring Break:

Charge before you go

To protect against a dead battery when leaving your car parked over Spring Break CTEK recommends an overnight charge the weekend before you go away to bring the battery up to maximum capacity. This will extend your battery life by as much as 300% and prevent the risk of jump starting your vehicle when arriving back from your Spring Break.

Use the CS FREE to get your battery fully charged and in tip-top condition before you leave home, especially if you haven't used your vehicle for a while or have only been using it for short journeys. Simply plug the CS FREE into the power outlet or another power source, and this smart battery charger will check how much charge you have in your battery and get you fully charged in advance of your trip.

Stuck with a dead battery? Use adaptive boost to get you going again

The CS FREE is fully portable, so you never need to worry about being stuck with a dead battery again.

Simply charge the CS FREE before you leave home, and it will hold its charge for up to a year. Then, if you do find yourself stranded at the airport, the CS FREE uses patented adaptive boost technology to gently and safely give you enough charge to get you going in around 15 minutes.

This is completely safe for your vehicle's electronics, unlike most traditional boosters or jump starters which deliver a sharp burst of power to effectively shock the battery into life, risking potential damage to vehicle electronics.

Charge smart

Charging your car battery at least once a month prolongs its life by up to three times, so getting yourself into a regular battery maintenance routine makes perfect sense. And, as battery failure can damage or compromise a vehicle's electronics, a smart charger like the CS FREE is most certainly a worthwhile investment.

