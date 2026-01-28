Don't Just Leave It All Hanging Out There!

Truvista Fiber Offers Security Tips During Data Privacy Week

CHESTER, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From online shopping to social media scrolling, every click creates a trail. That trail can help targeted ads suggest the perfect birthday gift for your significant other. It can also allow scammers to clean out your bank account.

But you don't have to be afraid to be online. You can be smart. All it takes is a little proactive management of your online accounts. Now is the best time to start.

National Data Privacy Week is January 26-30. This is an international effort backed by the National Cybersecurity Alliance to empower individuals and businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust.

Locally, Truvista Fiber is committed to respecting and protecting the privacy of our customers. Umbrella Easy Protect, is a cloud security service available on the Truvista Fiber network, protecting our customers from an average of 2.1 million malicious attacks each month by bad actors trying to steal our customers' information, identity and ultimately their money. This security at the DNS and IP layers blocks requests to malware, ransomware, phishing, and botnets before they reach customers' devices.

(Customers also have the option to select more features and benefits. Truvista Fiber also offers eero Secure and eero Plus as available upgrade options.)

In addition to choosing a trusted internet provider, according to the National Cybersecurity Alliance, there are things customers can do to protect their information online.

Manage your Privacy Settings – every platform, website or app you use has privacy settings, and you have control over how your information is used and stored. Usually this is a compromise between convenience and total lockdown. Make sure your settings are adjusted to manage the level of risk you're comfortable with.

Take Control of Your Data - Data privacy and data security work together. Make sure you're practicing good cybersecurity habits to keep your data safe.

Everyone has the power to manage their data and protect their privacy. Just like locking the front door and using a car seatbelt keep you safer, good cybersecurity safety habits can help protect you online.

