Truvista Fiber Advances Digital Literacy Through Safer Internet Training

CHESTER, S.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Safer Internet Day, Truvista Fiber hosted local trainings to highlight the ongoing internet safety training program aimed at improving digital literacy and online safety for students, families and seniors across its service areas.

Safer Internet Day, a global effort promoting safe, responsible and effective use of digital technologies coordinated in the United States by ConnectSafely, aligns with Truvista Fiber's program focusing on practical education about online risks, including scams, cyberbullying, privacy threats and unsafe digital behavior, while reinforcing best practices for secure internet use.

"Reliable connectivity is most beneficial when paired with education to ensure users can safely engage online," said Michelle Harvey, vice president of marketing for Truvista Fiber. "As a local broadband provider, we see digital safety and literacy as a critical extension of our role in the communities where we live and offer service."

The training curriculum is delivered through in-person, interactive sessions tailored to distinct audiences. Content for parents and caregivers emphasizes device security, account protection and identifying warning signs of online exploitation. Student sessions focus on protecting personal information, securing accounts and responsible digital behavior. Training for seniors addresses scam prevention, verification practices and device protection.

Education leaders report the program supports broader digital citizenship goals.

"We are grateful for partners like Truvista who are willing to come alongside our schools and families to address real-world challenges facing students today," said Tammy Snipes, Interim Superintendent of the Chester County School District. "Teaching internet safety is just as important as teaching academic skills, and these conversations help ensure our students are prepared to make responsible choices online."

Organizations in the Truvista Fiber service territory interested in hosting an internet safety training session may contact [email protected] .

