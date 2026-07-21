Don't Let Germs Derail Your Summer Plans

Bradley Survey Reinforces the Importance of Handwashing During Summer Travel and Gatherings

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans hit the road, board flights and gather with family and friends this summer, Bradley Company's 17th annual Healthy Handwashing Survey™ offers a timely reminder that washing your hands remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to help prevent the spread of illness.

Bradley Company, a leading manufacturer of commercial handwashing fixtures and washroom accessories, conducts an annual Healthy Handwashing Survey™ to shine a spotlight on the importance of handwashing and the state of hand hygiene practices in the United States. Bradley Corporation Logo

The survey comes as Americans navigate another busy summer travel season while public health officials continue monitoring foodborne illnesses, norovirus and common respiratory viruses. Recent Cyclospora outbreaks also serve as a reminder to practice good food safety, including washing hands before preparing food, rinsing fresh produce under running water and following public health guidance regarding recalls and food advisories.

"Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the spread of disease," said Brian M. Forster, Ph.D., microbiologist and chemical hygiene officer at Saint Joseph's University. "Our hands touch countless surfaces throughout the day, making them an easy way to pick up germs that can make us sick."

Although nearly all Americans (93%) say handwashing is important to their overall health, Bradley's survey reveals a gap between what people know and what they actually do. Only 76% say they always wash their hands after using a public restroom, while 77% have witnessed someone leave a public restroom without washing their hands. The survey also found that 81% of Americans wash their hands more frequently during outbreaks of illness, suggesting healthy habits often increase when the perceived risk is higher.

Clean restrooms also influence where consumers choose to spend their time and money. More than two-thirds of Americans (68%) say they are more likely to return to a business with a clean, well-maintained restroom, underscoring the important role restroom cleanliness plays in creating positive customer experiences during the busy summer travel season.

"No one plans a vacation around getting sick," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy at Bradley Company, a global manufacturer of commercial washroom equipment. "Whether you're taking a road trip, heading to a festival or firing up the backyard grill, taking just 20 seconds to wash your hands can help keep summer plans on track."

Summer travel and outdoor activities often mean greater exposure to shared surfaces, public restrooms and food preparation areas. Proper handwashing remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to help reduce the spread of germs. When soap and water aren't available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a good alternative.

Five Summer Handwashing Reminders

Wash before eating meals.





Wash before preparing food for family and friends.





Wash after spending time in busy public places.





Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.





Use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren't available.

"Summer is about enjoying time with family and friends," Dommisse added. "Washing your hands is a simple habit that can help keep everyone healthier, so the memories you bring home are the ones you intended to make."

About the Survey

The annual Healthy Handwashing Survey from Bradley queried 1,020 American adults Jan. 5 -16, 2026. Conducted annually since 2009, the survey tracks attitudes and habits around handwashing, hygiene, and restroom perceptions in public facilities.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/handwashing.

For more than 100 years, Bradley has been known as the leader in advanced commercial washrooms and comprehensive emergency safety solutions that make public environments hygienic and safe. Bradley innovated the industry's first and most specified WashBar multi-function touchless handwashing and drying fixture. Washroom accessories, Euro-style partitions, HDPE and Phenolic lockers, as well as emergency safety fixtures and electric tankless heaters round out its product range. Based in Menomonee Falls, WI, Bradley Company, a subsidiary of Watts Water Technologies, serves commercial, institutional and industrial building markets worldwide. www.bradleycorp.com.

SOURCE Bradley Company