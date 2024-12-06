Don't Miss Out on Must-Have Holiday Inflatables from Gemmy

Fan-Favorite Christmas Airblown® Inflatable Scenes and Icons Available Now

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is here! Don't miss this year's exciting selection of Airblown® Inflatables, designed to spread holiday cheer and make your home a neighborhood favorite. Explore these must-have decorations and create a showstopping display before the season's top picks are gone!

Spectacular Airblown® Inflatable Scenes

Explore these must-have decorations and create a showstopping display before the season's top picks are gone! Post this Don’t miss this year’s exciting selection of Airblown® Inflatables, designed to spread holiday cheer and make your home a neighborhood favorite.

Reading Polar Bear (9-ft): Heartwarming and cheery, a polar bear reads "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" to an eager penguin and reindeer.

(9-ft): Heartwarming and cheery, a polar bear reads "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" to an eager penguin and reindeer. Santa's Delivery Truck (7.5-ft wide): A modern take on Santa's sleigh, the red "North Pole Overnight Delivery" truck features a squirrel on the hood, a decorated wreath on the side, and a green gift sack in the back.

(7.5-ft wide): A modern take on Santa's sleigh, the red "North Pole Overnight Delivery" truck features a squirrel on the hood, a decorated wreath on the side, and a green gift sack in the back. Animated Snowman and Dog (6-ft): A cheeky canine wearing a Santa hat and a scarf lifts his leg on a shaking, sad-faced snowman. The snowman's flashing yellow-lighted base makes this inflatable a laugh-out-loud piece.

(6-ft): A cheeky canine wearing a Santa hat and a scarf lifts his leg on a shaking, sad-faced snowman. The snowman's flashing yellow-lighted base makes this inflatable a laugh-out-loud piece. Barnyard Animals (6-ft wide): In this charming barnyard setup, you'll find a cow, a chicken, and a pig lounging among two gift boxes—one wrapped in buffalo plaid and the other styled as a hay bale.

(6-ft wide): In this charming barnyard setup, you'll find a cow, a chicken, and a pig lounging among two gift boxes—one wrapped in buffalo plaid and the other styled as a hay bale. Puppies on Wagon (5-ft wide): Sitting in a red wagon with a "Merry Christmas" sentiment, a trio of Santa hat-wearing puppies happily chomp on a giant candy cane.

Spirited Single Icon Airblown® Inflatables

Christmas Tree (10-ft): Add a whimsical touch with this Christmas tree, decorated with gold metallic ornaments, peppermints, and candy canes throughout.

(10-ft): Add a whimsical touch with this Christmas tree, decorated with gold metallic ornaments, peppermints, and candy canes throughout. Kangaroo (10-ft): Jump into the season with the festive, candy cane-holding kangaroo. Look closely and you'll spot a little joey peeking out from its pouch!

(10-ft): Jump into the season with the festive, candy cane-holding kangaroo. Look closely and you'll spot a little joey peeking out from its pouch! Gnome (6.5-ft): This jolly holiday gnome welcomes visitors in style with a red hat, long beard, and a giant candy cane.

(6.5-ft): This jolly holiday gnome welcomes visitors in style with a red hat, long beard, and a giant candy cane. Pig (3.5-ft): Waving a cheery hello with a bright smile, this pint-sized pink pig wears a Santa outfit.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries