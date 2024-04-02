Don't Miss Star-Studded Divine Mercy Preview Show & Mass on EWTN

Live From the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass.

IRONDALE, Ala., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're an NFL fan, you know the name Elvis Grbac, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. You also know the name Ben Steele, who played for six NFL teams including the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers, and is currently assistant coach for the Arizona Cardinals. And if you're Catholic, you almost surely know Mark Wahlberg's brother Jim Wahlberg, either by name or by his work as executive producer of "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love."

EWTN's star-studded Divine Mercy Preview Show and Mass airs Noon ET, Sunday, April 9, live from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass. (Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/everywhere.) Hear inspiring testimonies from some names you are sure to know, and learn the beautiful story behind the image of Divine Mercy above, which is a beautiful testament to the enormity of God's Love for humankind.

All of these men have gone on to do some incredible work in the Catholic Church and all will be featured live on EWTN's Divine Mercy Sunday's Preview Show, which airs at Noon ET, Sunday, April 7. (Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/everywhere.)

The program will also feature Soloist Ashley Nemeh, a multifaceted recording artist and songwriter, who has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers and writers. She is now dedicated to using her voice to honor the Blessed Mother in everything she does.

Of course, all of this will lead up to the main attraction, Divine Mercy Sunday Mass, which will be celebrated by The Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, JCD, Archbishop of the Archdiocese for Military Services, USA. Mass will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from the Preview Show, as well as a roundup of other incredible Divine Mercy events, which will be airing on EWTN on this special day:

Wahlberg's talk during the Preview Show is entitled "A Boston Street Kid's Story of Addiction and Redemption." He currently serves as the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which was created to improve the quality of life for inner-city youth. Wahlberg has been married for 28 years and is the father of three children.

Grbac, who is currently finishing his master's degree in theology, will discuss why "The Father's Love Should be Our Love." He has been married for 30 years and is the father of three children.

Steele, who has a special ministry of making handmade rosaries for men to promote devotion to Our Lady, will talk about "Winning One Bead at a Time: Strengthening My Faith with the Rosary." Steele has been married for 15 years and has four children.

In addition to the events above, EWTN will feature a Divine Mercy Celebration from the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius, Lithuania at 10 a.m. ET. That Celebration also includes a preview show and Mass, where you undoubtedly will see the original painting of the Divine Mercy. Finally, you won't want to miss EWTN's own Franciscan Friars of the Eternal Word who will celebrate a Divine Mercy Holy Hour live from the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Ala. at 4 p.m. ET.

