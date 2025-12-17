EWTN to Premiere One-Hour Feature Documentary on the Early Life of Pope Francis

Intimate Portrait Explores Jorge Mario Bergoglio's Buenos Aires Roots, Spiritual Formation, and the Unanswered Question of Why He Never Returned Home

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network will premiere a powerful new one-hour feature documentary that explores the early life of the late Pope Francis, offering an intimate look at the man behind the papacy and the Argentine roots that shaped his vocation, theology, and global leadership.

Before Francis, Who Was Bergoglio? an EWTN News documentary

Originally conceived as a biopic of Pope Francis' early life, the documentary "Before Francis, who was Bergoglio?" has taken on deeper meaning following his death on April 21, 2025. The film now stands as a moving tribute to his enduring impact as the first pope from Latin America, and to the experiences and relationships that formed Jorge Mario Bergoglio long before he stepped onto the world stage.

Produced by EWTN News, the documentary traces Bergoglio's journey through the vibrant neighborhoods of Buenos Aires — where childhood friends, family members, priests, seminarians, and local religious women recall the early signs of his calling. Through deeply personal interviews and evocative visuals, the film captures the profound emotional connection Argentinians felt when their native son was elected pope.

The documentary features rare interviews with those closest to Bergoglio, including his nephew, his confessor, and nuns with whom he shared a close spiritual bond. Viewers are taken inside historic cathedrals and seminaries where priests and scholars reflect on Bergoglio's evolving theology and deepening spirituality. Nationally acclaimed authors and journalists provide context on his life story, including the complex political controversies he navigated during Argentina's turbulent years.

The film also explores Bergoglio's lesser-known period of reflection in Córdoba, following his resignation as head of the Jesuit order in Argentina — years that would profoundly shape his pastoral approach and leadership style.

At the heart of the documentary lies a lingering and compelling question: Why did Pope Francis never return home to Argentina after his election?

"This documentary goes beyond headlines to present a deeply human portrait of Pope Francis," said Michael P. Warsaw, Board Chairman and CEO of EWTN. "By returning to the streets, parishes, and people of Buenos Aires, EWTN News tells the story of how Jorge Mario Bergoglio was formed — spiritually, intellectually, and emotionally. Considering his passing, this film now serves as a tribute to a pontiff whose legacy will endure for generations."

"This is journalism at its best — faithful, thoughtful, and deeply immersive," said Montse Alvarado, President and COO of EWTN News. "Our reporters spent time listening to the people who knew him before the world did. Their testimonies reveal the complexity, compassion, and inner struggles of a man whose papacy transformed the global Church."

The English-language version is reported by Colm Flynn, EWTN News foreign correspondent. The Spanish-language edition is reported by Paola Arriaza-Flynn, Vatican reporter for EWTN Noticias. The documentary reflects EWTN News' global reporting mission, delivering original journalism in seven languages to audiences around the world.

The documentary will be made available digitally on Dec. 17, in celebration of Pope Francis' birthday, on EWTN News and EWTN Español platforms. It will make its broadcast debut on Friday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 PM ET on EWTN (English) and at 9:00 PM ET on El Canal Católico (Spanish).

The documentary will be available for viewing on EWTN and EWTN News YouTube channels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqswrA_DRyg.

