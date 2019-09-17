Doordash And Feeding America® Close Out Hunger Action Month® With Donation Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, today announced a campaign that empowers consumers to support Feeding America with their orders from now through September 30 in an effort to help provide 1.5 million meals to people in need.

In honor of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, DoorDash will donate $1 to Feeding America for every order placed* from September 17-30 from any of the more than 310,000 merchants on the DoorDash platform. To activate a donation, customers must use the promo code FEEDAMERICA. To thank customers that help DoorDash provide more meals to people in need, customers will also receive a promo code for $5 off their next order in October.

In addition to its partnership with Feeding America, DoorDash's social impact efforts are driven through its flagship social impact program Project DASH (DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger). Just weeks ago, DoorDash announced that Project DASH has rescued more than 1 million pounds of excess food through more than 15,000 deliveries in partnership with food rescue organizations, equivalent to providing 830,000+ meals to people facing hunger and diverted 540,000 pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere. By leveraging DoorDash's last-mile logistics platform to combat food waste and hunger, Project DASH is a part of DoorDash's mission of delivering good and making a positive impact on local communities.

"We're honored to stand with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month," said Sueli Shaw, who leads social impact at DoorDash. "We hope to raise awareness of this critical issue and get our customers involved by inviting them to help us provide 1.5 million meals through Feeding America."

For more information on this campaign, visit the blog here . To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

*Promotion Terms & Conditions: See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/SVSKUB/

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.



