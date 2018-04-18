Starting today, DoorDash will be available across Loma Colorado, Saragossa, Windmill Estates, Bosque Dell Acres, Los Rancheros, Taylor Ranch, Corrales, Old Town Albuquerque, West Mesa, Barelas, The University of New Mexico, Nob Hill, South Valley, Sandia Heights, and North Valley.

Customers in these areas can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a selection of local favorites.

DoorDash's national partnerships with Buffalo Wild Wings, Wendy's, Black Angus Steakhouse, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews will also extend to the area.

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Albuquerque, customers can use promo DASHABQ for $5 off an order over $15, valid through May 31st.

"We love the ABQ community and have been looking to expand to the area for a while," said Tony Xu, CEO, and co-founder of DoorDash. "We are thrilled to finally be able to offer ABQ residents delivery from their favorite local and national restaurants."

For more information on DoorDash launch in Albuquerque, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 650 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-arrives-in-the-albuquerque-area-offers-delivery-from-more-than-900-local-restaurants-300631907.html

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

