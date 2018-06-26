DoorDash Arrives In The Memphis Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 380 Local Restaurants

Starting today, DoorDash will be available across Memphis, Bartlett, Arlington, and Lakeland and in neighborhoods including Uptown, Midtown, Downtown, Central Gardens, South Memphis, Nonconnah, Oakville, Orange Mound, Parkway Village, East Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Raleigh, Wolfchase, and Berclair.

Customers in the area can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a wide selection of national and local favorites, including Hattie B's, Next Door American Eatery, and The Cheesecake Factory.

"We're excited about our partnership with DoorDash," said Perry Chen, Director of Operations, Hattie B's. "They share our commitment to high-quality customer service and provide another option for our guests, allowing them to enjoy Hattie B's Hot Chicken at home."

To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Memphis, deliveries for the next month will be $1.99, with a free delivery for first-time users. Users can also use the code DASHMEMPHIS for $5 off orders of $15 or more through July 26th, 2018.

"Not only is Memphis the largest city in Tennessee, it's also the most populous," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. "That's why it made sense for us to launch in the Home of the Blue. With its rich history in music and food, we knew it would be the perfect place for our next market."

For more information on DoorDash's launch in Memphis, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 850 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-arrives-in-the-memphis-area-offers-delivery-from-more-than-380-local-restaurants-300672001.html

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

