DoorDash Arrives In The Pittsburgh Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 1,500 Local Restaurants

Customers in the Pittsburgh area can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a selection of local favorites, including Primanti Bros.

DoorDash's national partnerships with Houlihan's, PF Chang's, Buca Di Beppo, Bravo Cucina Italiana, and Wendy's will also extend to the area.

"Delivery is something we see as the future of restaurant dining, and we are excited to be a part of it," said Jim Prezioso, Manager at Primanti Brothers. "Bringing Primanti to people's homes through DoorDash is something we are excited for as a business."



To celebrate the debut of DoorDash in Pittsburgh, deliveries for the next two weeks will be $1.99, with a free delivery for first-time users.

"Pittsburgh has been a focus of ours for some time, and today customers will now be able to use DoorDash to delivery from some of their favorite local restaurants," said Tony Xu, CEO, and co-founder of DoorDash. "The city itself has such a rich history and culture when it comes to food, making this launch especially exciting."

To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 600 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-arrives-in-the-pittsburgh-area-offers-delivery-from-more-than-1500-local-restaurants-300622374.html

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

