DoorDash Arrives In The Portland Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 1000 Local Restaurants

Starting today, DoorDash will be available in Beaverton, Tigard, Hillsboro, Durham, King City, Tualatin, Sherwood, and Portland, including Aloha, West Haven-Sylvan, Orenco Station, Tanasbourne, Oak Hills, Cedar Hills, West Slope, Garden Home-Whitford, Metzger, Lake Grove, and Raleigh Hills neighborhoods.

Customers in these areas can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a selection of local favorites, including:

DoorDash's partnerships with national brands, including PF Chang's, California Pizza Kitchen, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, KFC, Panda Express, and Taco Bell, will also extend to the area.

In addition to launching in the area, DoorDash is partnering with Feeding America® to donate one meal for every order made in Portland from April 25 to May 24. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Oregon Food Bank. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. You can read more about DoorDash's Delivering Good program here.

"Oregon Food Bank is excited to partner with DoorDash as they make their introduction to Portland," says James Dillard, Oregon Food Bank's Corporate and Community Relations Manager. "We appreciate their commitment to fighting hunger across the country and for making a donation this month for every local order. Their support will help many people in our community."

To celebrate the launch, new DoorDash customers can enjoy $5 off an order of $15 or more with promo code PDXDASH, valid through the end of May.

"Portland is the epitome of a foodie town, which is why we are extra excited to launch in the area," said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. "This is the first city DoorDash is implementing a one for one offer in partnership with Feeding America and Oregon Food Bank, so not only are we bringing food to our new customers, we are also bringing food to those in need."

For more information on the DoorDash launch in Portland, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 800 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

