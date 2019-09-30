DoorDash Is Giving Away 1 Million 1 Cent Big Mac® Sandwiches And $1 Million In Cash With McDonald's

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, is celebrating the nationwide rollout of McDelivery with DoorDash by offering 1 million Big Mac sandwiches for only 1 cent each (plus fees) from September 30 through October 4 with the promo code 1MBIGMAC. To make the celebration even tastier, DoorDash customers who take advantage of this offer will automatically be entered for a chance to win $1 million.*

In July, McDonald's and DoorDash announced a new partnership which brought McDelivery to over 200 restaurants in Houston. Through DoorDash's partnership with McDonald's, McDelivery will expand to more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of the year, covering over 70% of the U.S. system.

"Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald's in July, we've been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers," said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. "When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We're so excited to offer 1 million customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1 million."

McDonald's is also a part of DashPass , DoorDash's nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from thousands of participating restaurants. Through DashPass, DoorDash is the only on-demand logistics platform that offers McDelivery without delivery fees.

By using the code 1MBIGMAC to order a 1 cent Big Mac (plus fees), customers will also be entered for a chance to win $1 million, and one lucky winner will be randomly chosen at the end of the promotion.* The promotion will run from September 30 to October 4, or until 1 million 1 cent Big Mac offers are redeemed, whichever occurs first. These Big Mac sandwiches are only available via locations from which DoorDash delivers. To get your 1 cent Big Mac, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS . Limit one offer per person.

*Subject to Official Rules at doordashsweeps.com

DoorDash® $1 Million Sweepstakes at McDonald's®: No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. A Purchase Will Not Improve Your Chances Of Winning. Begins 12:00:00 a.m. local time 9/30/19, ends 11:59:59 p.m. local time 10/04/19 ("Entry Period"). 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. Void Where Prohibited By Law. Receive one entry during the Entry Period with the purchase of a Big Mac® for $0.01 plus fees and taxes thru DoorDash app or website for delivery only. Discount will be applied at checkout. Big Mac® add ons extra. Maximum one million Big Mac sandwiches for $0.01 available. Limit one promotional Big Mac per person; only available via locations from which DoorDash delivers. Delivery, service fees and taxes apply. To enter without a purchase during the Entry Period, send an email to entry@amoeentry.com and put only the date you are sending the email in numeric format (mm/dd/yy) in the subject line and your first/last name, city, state, ZIP and telephone number in the body of the email. Limit one Sweepstakes entry per person for the entire sweepstakes, regardless of entry method.1 Prize: $1,000,000; Odds of winning determined by number of entries received. See add'l entry/prize details in governing Official Rules at doordashsweeps.com . Sponsor: DoorDash, Inc. 901 Market Street, Suite 600; San Francisco, CA 94103

DoorDash is a technology platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, the company currently reaches 80 percent of U.S. households and has the widest selection of restaurants, cementing an industry-leading position in the U.S. DoorDash empowers stores to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

