DoorDash, Observe.AI, and AWS Partner to Scale Customer-Centric AI Across 19,000 Agents

Nearly 100% automated quality coverage enables real-time insight, behavioral analysis, and faster action to improve customer experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe.AI today shared the impact of its collaboration with DoorDash and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has transformed DoorDash's customer support operations through nearly 100% automated interaction evaluations across 19,000 agents—driving real-time hotspot detection, deeper sentiment visibility, and stronger quality consistency at scale.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in DoorDash's broader AI strategy—positioning customer experience at the forefront of responsible AI adoption and operational innovation.

Doordash evaluates nearly 100% of customer interactions with Observe.AI to deliver a better customer experience

Moving From Checkbox QA to Customer Insight

As DoorDash expanded globally, traditional manual QA processes—based on limited sampling and binary scoring—could no longer keep pace. The company sought a more scalable, diagnostic approach that would move beyond compliance and uncover the true behavioral drivers behind customer pain points.

Through a partnership with Observe.AI, powered in part by AWS transcription and AI model infrastructure, DoorDash built a conversational intelligence platform capable of evaluating nearly 100% of customer interactions automatically.

"AI is incredibly important to DoorDash, especially in customer experience," said Xenia Strunnikova, Head of Customer Experience, Fraud, Trust & Safety S&O at DoorDash. "We didn't want automation for its own sake. We wanted to better understand what drives customer sentiment, move beyond binary scoring, and put the customer at the center of our decisions. This partnership enabled us to do that at scale."

Automation allowed DoorDash to shift human quality teams away from manual scoring and toward higher-value analysis—identifying subjective issues, understanding behavioral drivers, and ensuring customer safety and fairness.

From Days to Near Real-Time Hotspot Detection

Observe.AI's conversational intelligence signals, including sentiment, comprehension metrics, and behavioral indicators, enable DoorDash to infer satisfaction even when customers do not explicitly provide feedback.

These signals have significantly accelerated issue detection. Emerging product friction points, such as DashPass concerns or new feature launches, that previously took days or weeks to uncover can now be surfaced in near real time.

"Listening to customers at scale is hard," said Joaquin Dufeu, Director of Strategy & Operations for Customer Experience & Integrity (CXI) with DoorDash. "With nearly 100% coverage, we can proactively identify hotspots we might never have seen before. What used to take days now happens almost immediately. That changes how we operate—and how quickly we can improve the experience."

This shift supports DoorDash's long-term ambition to move toward real-time operational response, enabling faster product iteration and more proactive customer care.

Strengthening Responsible AI Adoption

The initiative also reinforces DoorDash's commitment to responsible AI implementation. Rather than replacing human judgment, automation augments teams with objective signals and comprehensive visibility—creating more consistent coaching, clearer partner alignment, and stronger accountability across BPO relationships.

A Platform Built Through Iterative Partnership

The companies describe the effort as co-creation—building and refining signals together in iterative cycles to ensure the platform reflects DoorDash's operational realities and customer priorities.

"This was never about deploying a tool," said Deepak Kumar, Observe.AI Chief Customer Officer (CCO). "It was about building a platform alongside DoorDash that enables automation, diagnostic insight, and real-time intelligence at enterprise scale. Together with AWS, we're helping power a customer-first AI transformation."

Investing in the Customer Experience

At its core, the initiative is focused on one outcome: doing better for customers.

With full interaction coverage, richer behavioral analysis, and faster insight turnaround, DoorDash can better understand its customers, keep them safe, and drive meaningful operational change—advancing its broader AI roadmap while maintaining trust and empathy at the center of the experience.

The companies will continue to iterate on signals, expand real-time capabilities, and deepen their collaboration as part of DoorDash's ongoing AI investment strategy.

You can read the full story on the Observe.AI website.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the leading contact center intelligence platform trusted by global enterprises to transform customer engagement. Using advanced AI and real-time conversation intelligence, Observe.AI helps organizations improve customer satisfaction, enhance agent performance, and achieve operational excellence across mission-critical contact center operations.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a leading global platform for local commerce, connecting consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and retailers. Founded in 2013, DoorDash helps local businesses grow and enables fast, reliable delivery across markets worldwide.

Media Contact:

John McMullan

[email protected]

SOURCE Observe.AI