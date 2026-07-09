Observe.AI Featured as Leading on the CMP Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR Showcasing Capability in Customer Contact and CX Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe.AI proudly announces its placement on the CMP Prism, for Voicebot/Conversational IVR. The CMP Prism is an independent, analyst-led evaluation framework that benchmarks customer contact technology solutions against industry standards. CMP Prisms are updated twice annually to reflect the latest advancements, provider performance, and market shifts in customer contact technology.

Observe.AI VoiceAI is recognized as a Leader in the CMP Prism for Conversational AI and IVR systems. The future of CX belongs to AI that delivers natural conversations, earns trust, and completes the work.

Observe.AI's agentic platform brings together AI Agents for Customers, AI Agents for Frontline Teams, and AI Agents for Operations into a single connected system. As customer-facing AI Agents automate more routine interactions, human agents are increasingly responsible for the moments that require judgment, empathy, exception handling, and deeper problem-solving. Those interactions are higher-stakes, but many frontline teams are still supported by outdated tools that provide static scripts, basic knowledge lookup, or limited real-time guidance.

This latest Prism highlights Observe.AI as a Leading provider, empowering CX and customer contact leaders to maximize the value of Voicebot and Conversational IVR technologies to improve customer experiences and operational efficiency.

"The recognition of our AI Agents for Customers in the CMP Research Prism reflects the growing demand for AI that can do more than answer questions—it can complete work," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. "Our Automation Agent helps organizations deliver faster, more personalized customer experiences by autonomously resolving requests while seamlessly collaborating with human agents when needed. As part of our Agentic CX Platform, AI Agents for Customers work alongside Companion Agents and AI Agents for Operations to transform every customer interaction."

AI Agents for Customers provide intelligent automation across the entire customer journey. Automation Agent:

Identifies customer intent, retrieves relevant account information, verifies identity, and prepares the context needed to resolve requests quickly and accurately.

Understands customer needs, answers questions, completes transactions, executes workflows across business systems, and seamlessly transfers conversations to human agents with full context whenever additional assistance is needed.

Automatically documents the interaction, updates systems of record, triggers downstream workflows, captures customer insights, and provides analytics that help organizations continuously improve automation performance.

Unlike traditional IVRs and rules-based chatbots that rely on rigid decision trees, Automation Agent leverages agentic AI to understand intent, reason through complex requests, and autonomously execute work across enterprise systems. Organizations can rapidly deploy and continuously optimize automation with natural language configuration, enabling faster time to value while increasing containment, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing operational costs.

The CMP Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR evaluated 27 solution providers, including Observe.AI, and categorized them into five tiers: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging. These distinctions are grounded in a comprehensive methodology incorporating analyst input, practitioner feedback, and real-world marketplace data across ten investment criteria.

Nicole Kyle, Chief Product Officer of CMP, adds, "CMP Prism benchmarks solutions against industry standards, supported by CMP analysts who contextualize what matters most to your organization. CMP Prism was created to assess solution providers like Observe.AI to take the guesswork out of tech decisions, replacing vendor spin with objective, research-backed benchmarks."

The CMP Prism helps enterprise leaders and tech buyers evaluate solutions and helps providers that are looking to prove their position in the market. CMP also releases Prisms across other strategic technology categories, including customer analytics, chatbots/virtual agents, automated QA/QM, workforce management, and real-time agent assist.

For a full summary, download the refreshed CMP Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is a CX-native AI Agents platform that enables enterprises to deploy specialized agents that understand context, reason, and take action across the customer experience lifecycle. With built-in orchestration, integrations, and governance, Observe.AI powers intelligent automation that scales performance, accelerates resolution, and continuously improves outcomes.

About CMP

CMP is the customer contact research company.

We give leaders clarity, providers credibility, and the industry direction. Independent and trusted, our research powers every corner of the field with actionable insight.

Everything the industry needs to move forward, all in one place. For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com.

Media Contact(s):

Chrissy Calabrese

Observe.AI

[email protected]

Jennifer Lewis

The Pollack Group

631-521-4960

[email protected]

Lauren Miller

Customer Management Practice

914-618-0352

SOURCE Observe.AI