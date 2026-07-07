Observe.AI Featured as Pioneer on the CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist Highlighting Innovation in CX and Agent Enablement Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe.AI proudly announces its placement on the latest CMP Prism, for Real-Time Agent Assist. The CMP Prism is an independent, analyst-led evaluation framework that benchmarks customer contact technology solutions against industry standards. CMP Prisms are updated twice annually to reflect the latest advancements, provider performance, and market shifts in customer contact technology.

Observe.AI's Companion Agent guides frontline teams in real-time, but listening, thinking, and acting alongside them before, during, and after the call. Speed Speed

Observe.AI's agentic platform brings together AI Agents for Customers, AI Agents for Frontline Teams, and AI Agents for Operations into a single connected system. As customer-facing AI Agents automate more routine interactions, human agents are increasingly responsible for the moments that require judgment, empathy, exception handling, and deeper problem-solving. Those interactions are higher-stakes, but many frontline teams are still supported by outdated tools that provide static scripts, basic knowledge lookup, or limited real-time guidance.

This latest CMP Prism refresh highlights Observe.AI as a Pioneer provider, empowering CX and customer contact leaders to optimize their agent enablement strategies and customer engagement outcomes.

Observe.AI Companion Agent is designed for this new operating model. It does not just suggest what to say next. It listens to the conversation, understands the context, guides the agent through required steps, surfaces the right information from deep knowledge bases or backend systems, triggers actions, and helps complete work after the interaction. The result is a more consistent experience for customers and a more supported experience for humans.

The CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist evaluated 16 solution providers, including Observe.AI, and categorized them into five tiers: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging. These distinctions are grounded in a comprehensive methodology incorporating analyst input, user feedback, and real-world marketplace data across ten investment criteria.

"The recognition of Companion Agent in the CMP Research Prism reinforces what we're hearing from customers every day—that AI is most impactful when it augments and empowers frontline teams," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. "Companion Agent delivers real-time, context-aware guidance that helps agents navigate every customer interaction with greater confidence, consistency, and speed. As part of our Agentic CX Platform, Companion Agent works alongside AI Agents for Customers and AI Agents for Operations to help organizations deliver better experiences while improving business outcomes."

Companion Agent provides intelligent, real-time assistance throughout every stage of the customer interaction:

Before the conversation: Companion Agent equips frontline teams with customer history, previous interactions, profile information, and intent, enabling agents to begin every engagement with the right context.

During the conversation: Companion Agent delivers contextual guidance, surfaces relevant knowledge, prompts compliance actions, identifies behavioral signals, provides coaching recommendations, and automates workflows as conversations unfold.

After the conversation: Companion Agent automatically generates editable summaries, captures key information, classifies dispositions, updates business systems, triggers follow-up actions, and identifies coaching opportunities to continuously improve performance.

Built on agentic AI rather than legacy rules-based agent assist technology, Companion Agent is designed for rapid deployment and continuous optimization. Business teams can create and refine guidance using natural language prompts instead of complex configuration, accelerating time to value from months to days while making it easier to adapt as customer needs evolve.

Nicole Kyle, Chief Product Officer of CMP, adds, "CMP Prism benchmarks solutions against industry standards, supported by CMP analysts who contextualize what matters most to your organization. CMP Prism was created to assess solution providers like Observe.AI to take the guesswork out of tech decisions, replacing vendor spin with objective, research-backed benchmarks."

The CMP Prism helps enterprise leaders and tech buyers evaluate solutions and helps providers that are looking to prove their position in the market. CMP also releases Prisms across other strategic technology categories, including customer analytics, chatbots/virtual agents, automated QA/QM, workforce management, and voicebot/ conversational IVR.

For a full summary, download the refreshed CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is a CX-native AI Agents platform that enables enterprises to deploy specialized agents that understand context, reason, and take action across the customer experience lifecycle. With built-in orchestration, integrations, and governance, Observe.AI powers intelligent automation that scales performance, accelerates resolution, and continuously improves outcomes.

About CMP

CMP is the customer contact research company. We give leaders clarity, providers credibility, and the industry direction. Independent and trusted, our research powers every corner of the field with actionable insight. Everything the industry needs to move forward, all in one place. For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com.

Media Contact(s):

Chrissy Calabrese

Observe.AI

[email protected]

Jennifer Lewis

The Pollack Group

631-521-4960

[email protected]



Lauren Miller

Customer Management Practice

914-618-0352

SOURCE Observe.AI