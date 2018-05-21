Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is pleased to announce that the storied property will officially reopen its doors in October 2018, delivering a transformative guest experience rooted in cultural immersion, that is brought to life through an unparalleled level of heartfelt care. This also marks a significant milestone in the overall recovery and resurgence of Puerto Rico, as the first ultra-luxury resort to welcome guests back to the island. A rare estate set apart from the rest of the destination, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will once again invite guests on a journey of personal discovery, giving them the freedom to explore the newly transformed property and its magnificent surroundings.

Expanded facilities will feature thoughtful design and handcrafted touches that seek to amplify the natural beauty of the environment while each of the resort's 114 beachfront guestrooms and suites will be enhanced with a reimagined color palette. Outside, the Reserve's sprawling grounds will see the addition of more than 300,000 new flora and fauna, sparking curiosity and giving guests the opportunity to lose themselves in the lush splendor of the island.

"October 2018 marks an exciting next chapter in the legendary history of our Reserve. I am extraordinarily proud of our Ladies and Gentlemen, who have lovingly restored our treasured property with the same heartfelt care they show our guests," said George Sotelo, General Manager at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Dorado Beach as well as introducing the Reserve to a whole new set of guests experiencing the property for the first time."

Su Casa, the property's unique five-bedroom villa which was originally home to the historical figure Clara Livingston, is being fully modernized for today's discerning traveler while retaining its unique character and appeal. Offering the ultimate private experience, Su Casa is ideally suited for fostering personal connections among families, groups or social gatherings.

Never settling for the ordinary, guests of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will delight in fresh and innovative dining concepts from the property's acclaimed culinary team. The resort's signature restaurant and bar is being reimagined with an exciting new concept scheduled to debut in mid-November. Meanwhile, the family-friendly poolside restaurant, Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill, will offer a new, distinctive dinner menu of coastal cuisine, highlighting the freshest seafood and authentic dishes from the Mediterranean, while the lunch menu will feature lighter fare using the highest quality ingredients. The chic beachside restaurant, Positivo Sandbar, will debut a highly anticipated Omakase & Ceviche Bar, beautifully situated on the beach so guests' feet never have to leave the sand. For guests who wish to connect with the local culture through food, La Cocina Culinary Center will continue to host cooking classes and private dinners while expanding on its popular Fresh Market concept.

Spa Botánico, the Reserve's acclaimed Forbes Five Star spa, is also being fully revitalized to meet the needs of the modern luxury traveler. In addition to a bespoke locally-inspired treatment menu and unique handcrafted products that are made in the on-site apothecary, the facility will see a new spa cuisine concept which will elevate the wellness experience this fall. Additionally, the Fitness Center and Movement Studio will benefit from the installation of the latest cardio and weight equipment, while the retail spaces will welcome two new boutiques with highly curated selections of accessories and giftware as well as exclusive resort-wear for everyone.

As the second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world and the first in the Western Hemisphere, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers a one-of-a-kind way to experience Puerto Rico. As exemplified by Dorado Beach, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand is distinguished for its prestigious properties located in some of the most incredible corners of the world.

Making its original debut in December of 2012, Dorado Beach is a sanctuary of magnificence and tranquility, tucked away on Puerto Rico's Caribbean coast. Situated on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is an intimate refuge offering a true sense of barefoot elegance. Created as an open-air enclave infused with references to the surrounding natural landscape and diverse culture, Dorado Beach is a true luxury sanctuary designed to allure the world's most discerning travelers through a bevy of one-of-a-kind lifestyle activities. Guests can also unwind at the award-winning Spa Botánico, a five-acre spa sanctuary built on a pineapple field that blends Puerto Rican ingredients and soothing indigenous traditions to impart a holistic sense of well-being.

