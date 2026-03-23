MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy Unveils 'Best of Both Worlds' Moments Series

Five Extraordinary, Dual-Destination Experiences Unite World-Class Entertainment, Culinary Excellence, and Premium Travel Across Las Vegas and Other Iconic Global Destinations.

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy® today announced a new marquee Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM series, "Best of Both Worlds," that pairs iconic MGM Collection properties in Las Vegas with extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy hotels around the globe. These unique packages give travelers exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime dual-destination experiences combining entertainment and culinary excellence with best-in-class accommodations, while highlighting the best of the groundbreaking partnership between Marriott International and MGM Resorts.

The 'Best of Both Worlds' Moments Series from MGM Collection offers travelers exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime dual-destination experiences.

The series offers five curated experiences, with packages starting in Las Vegas and continuing to destinations including Miami Beach, Florida; Lake Como, Italy; Kilkenny, Ireland; Nassau, Bahamas; and London, England. Marriott Bonvoy members can bid points through Marriott Bonvoy Moments for these incredible packages, each designed to create seamless, unforgettable journeys.

"Best of Both Worlds" Experiences Include:

Las Vegas to Miami Two packages starting at 100K points. Bidding opens today, March 23, and closes March 30. This two-city celebration begins in Las Vegas with premium access to Bruno Mars' The Romantic Tour at Allegiant Stadium, a two-night suite stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection , VIP access to The Pinky Ring , and dining at Mandalay Bay. In Miami Beach, members receive a three-night stay at UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection , premium concert tickets at Hard Rock Stadium, and a luxury culinary and art tour. Experience Dates: Las Vegas: April 9 to 11, 2026 Miami: September 17 to 20, 2026

Las Vegas to Lake Como Two packages starting at 150K points. Bidding opens on April 13 and closes on April 24. Starting at Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino , Las Vegas with a two-night suite stay, dinner at CARBONE RIVIERA, brunch in the Conservatory Garden and rare access to the iconic Bellagio Fountains aboard the Fortuna boat. The experience continues in Italy with a three-night suite stay in Lake Como, complete with a private luxury lake boat tour, village exploration, and curated fine dining. Experience Dates: to be announced

Las Vegas to Kilkenny Two packages starting at 100K points. Bidding opens on April 25 and closes on April 30. Members start on the legendary fairways of Shadow Creek in Las Vegas before traveling to Ireland to play the championship course at Mount Juliet Estate. Package includes a two-night suite stay at The Reserve at Park MGM, Autograph Collection , and a three-night stay at Mount Juliet Estate, Autograph Collection , with curated dining and cultural experiences. Experience Dates: Las Vegas: May 2026 Kilkenny: September 2026

Las Vegas to the Bahamas Two packages starting at 100K points. Bidding opens on July 8 and closes on July 28. Begins with a two-night stay at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino , MGM Collection , including behind-the-scenes access at Shark Reef Aquarium and on-property dining. Escape to Imperial Club at The Royal at Atlantis, Paradis Island, Bahamas, a Marriott Bonvoy Resort for a three-night stay, exploring The Dig and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, and experience world-class dining at Fish by Jose Andres. Experience Dates: Las Vegas: August 2026 Bahamas: November 2026

Las Vegas to London Two packages starting at 100K points. Bidding opens on September 16 and closes on September 30. Two-night suite stay at ARIA Resort & Casino , Autograph Collection , with dinner at Gymkhana, followed by a three-night stay at St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection , including dinner at the sister restaurant Michelin-starred Ambassadors Clubhouse and a luxury tour of London's iconic landmarks. Experience Dates: Las Vegas: October 2026 London: December 2026



In addition to the "Best of Both Worlds" packages, Marriott Bonvoy and MGM Collection by Marriott Bonvoy continue to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that can be found on moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/mgm-collection.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

|Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

ABOUT MGM COLLECTION WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.