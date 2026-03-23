Luxury Group by Marriott International Unveils "Art of Arrival," Bringing Artistic Perspective to Iconic Hotel Spaces in Greater China

A new residency program invites guests to experience a dialogue between creative vision and immersive hospitality.

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of this year's Hong Kong Art Month, Luxury Group by Marriott International unveils "Art of Arrival," a new artist residency program that invites emerging Chinese artist Chen Zuo to present a journey across place and perspective. Through an immersive residency, a commissioned piece, and an international exhibition circuit, "Art of Arrival" transforms arrival into a creative journey – inviting guests and audiences to experience the intersection of place, imagination, and design.

Luxury Group by Marriott International Launches “Art of Arrival” Artist Residency Program

"Luxury today is defined by moments of arrival and cultural relevance that leave lasting personal meaning," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "With 'Art of Arrival,' we reaffirm our commitment to offering more than refined stays. We create immersive cultural encounters, where each arrival is more than reaching a destination. It becomes a moment where art and life intersect, inspiring a narrative unique to that place."

From Suzhou to the World: An Artistic Journey Across Spaces

The inaugural chapter of "Art of Arrival" unfolded in Suzhou. During his residency at The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou, Chen Zuo drew inspiration from the city's classical gardens, waterways, urban architectures, and the sculptural presence of Taihu scholar's stones. These interwoven strands of nature and built environment, which define the destination, grounded his new commissions created during the residency.

For Chen Zuo, the residency represented a fundamental recalibration of creative rhythm. "It granted me the rare gift of unhurried focus – time to observe, reflect, and evolve my practice within a complex cultural framework," said Chen Zuo. "When the residency is integrated into the creative process itself, the work develops with heightened clarity and purpose."

The resulting artwork will premiere in late March during Hong Kong Art Month, with a private presentation at The St. Regis Hong Kong. This event will bring together collectors, gallerists, and cultural key opinion leaders to witness the next chapter of Chen Zuo's artistic journey. The artwork will then travel to Art Basel in Switzerland, where it will be exhibited in collaboration with Galerie Urs Meile, taking its Chinese narrative to a broader international platform. The program culminates in a Greater China tour across select Luxury Group properties, featuring private salons, collector gatherings, and artist talks that foster the dialogue between contemporary art and hospitality, enriching the narrative's dimensions across multiple destinations.

Cinematic Storytelling: Capturing the Movement of Inspiration

To fully document the creative journey of this residency, Luxury Group has partnered with Tatler China to produce a short documentary tracing Chen Zuo's path, beginning in his Beijing studio to Suzhou's gardens and canals, and ultimately to Hong Kong's international unveiling. Structured around moments of observation and immersion, the film captures the quiet momentum of creation, embodying "Art of Arrival's" core tenet: authentic creativity born from careful attention rather than spectacle. The film will premiere in late March across official brand platforms, including Marriott Bonvoy's WeChat channel.

Luxury Travel Reimagined Through Artistic Encounters

At the heart of Wan Chai, The St. Regis Hong Kong collaborates with Hong Kong's premium sparkling tea brand Mindful Sparks and local artist Elsa Ngai to create a unique, limited-edition sparkling tea experience for guests. Inspired by the signature fragrance "Caroline's Four Hundred," the tea's tasting notes are reflected in a bespoke bottle adorned with Elsa Ngai's artwork – capturing both the vibrancy of Hong Kong's cityscape and the hotel's timeless elegance. This collaboration offers guests a memorable blend of art, flavor, and local creativity.

During the Hong Kong Art Month, Luxury Group properties advance this cultural conversation through curated artistic programming. JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong collaborates with internationally recognized sculptor Richard X. Zawitz to reimagine the 34th floor into the "Infinity Guestroom Floor," shaped by his signature aesthetic of "Curvism". Beginning March 18, the hotel presents a two-week solo exhibition that seamlessly integrates sculpture into the guest experience. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong features "Dialogue of Stillness and Resilience," a site-specific art installation by Angus Ting, founder of esteemed local bamboo craft brand "Yiwooo." Displayed in the 103rd floor lobby from March 17 to April 8, the work responds to the rhythm of daily life and ambient light, offering guests a moment of contemplation above the city's hustle.

Through "Art of Arrival," Luxury Group by Marriott International introduces a new approach to cultural engagement, moving beyond static exhibitions toward ongoing artistic collaboration. Art becomes not simply something to observe during travel, but something to experience, engage with, and discover along the journey. Each arrival becomes an opportunity for inspiration. As the program evolves, Luxury Group by Marriott International remains committed to exploring the intersections of art, culture, and lifestyle, crafting experiences that deepen the connection between destinations, creativity, and the modern traveler.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 555 landmark hotels and resorts in 74 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT GALERIE URS MEILE

Founded in 1992 in Lucerne, Galerie Urs Meile represents artists from both China and Europe across different generations and media - including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and video. Active in China since 1995, the gallery has played an important role in fostering dialogue between Eastern and Western contemporary art. Today, it operates spaces in Beijing, Zurich and Ardez, staging 14 to 16 exhibitions annually.

Galerie Urs Meile is dedicated to nurturing contemporary art in both China and Europe, fostering a productive dialogue between the two. It is committed to long-term relationships with artists and collectors, emphasizing sustained engagement and collaboration. By fostering connections that transcend generational and cultural boundaries, the gallery supports the growth of vibrant art communities, bringing diverse perspectives into the international spotlight. Serving as a counterbalance to art production driven solely by ideology or market forces, Galerie Urs Meile contributes actively to a cultural landscape enriched by diverse narratives and artistic expressions, contributing to a cultural prosperity.

With a new generation of collectors emerging in China and Europe, Galerie Urs Meile continues to play a vital role in bridging the gap between leading figures and young enthusiasts in contemporary art.

ABOUT CHEN ZUO

Born in 1990 in Xiangxi, Hunan, Chen Zuo lives and works in Beijing. A graduate of the China Central Academy of Fine Arts and its affiliated fine arts school, where he completed both his undergraduate and master's degrees in oil painting.

As a leading young artist in China's contemporary art, Chen Zuo presented his first solo exhibition, Building Houses in the Forest at Galerie Urs Meile, Beijing, in 2023, systematically showcasing his artistic trajectory. His works have featured in major group exhibitions including the National Art Museum of China's Unity and Diversity: New Forms in Contemporary Painting.

Chen Zuo's paintings not only embody precise techniques and strict painting disciplines, but they are also full of emotions, containing richness and contingency, and are closely related to the daily experiences and memories of real life. As he notes, "I do not construct landscapes out of abstraction alone; I still require a sense of lived reality."

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.