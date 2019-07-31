WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Dorel-Juvenile-Group-USA-Recalls-Inclined-Sleepers-Due-to-Safety-Concerns-About-Inclined-Sleep-Products

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet; Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet

Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

Consumer Contact:

Call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 or text Dorel at 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or online at www.safety1st.com and click on "Safety Notices" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 24,000

Description:

This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad. The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.

Importer: Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.

Distributor: Dorel Juvenile Group USA, of Foxboro, Mass.

Manufacturer: Dorel China, of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

