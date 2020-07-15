Doritos Seeking Fans To Create Ad For Chance To Air During Return Of NFL Kickoff Weekend

Doritos is asking fans to create its first TV commercial since the pandemic and plans to air it during one of the most hotly anticipated events in recent memory — NFL Kickoff Weekend. See highlight video here .

"Doritos has a long history of handing over its brand to consumers, building the brand together and elevating fans to get to that next level," said Marissa Solis, SVP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Crash from Home embodies that same spirit, with the goal being to elevate and reward creative work in a way that's appropriate for the times."

How to Enter

The contest is open to U.S. residents 18+ years of age. Top entries will be highlighted on Doritos social channels, while Doritos will create a compilation of the very best content to air in a TV commercial during the first Sunday of the NFL season. The deadline to enter is July 28 and winners will be announced August 3 on Doritos social accounts. To enter and for full details and terms and conditions, visit Crashfromhome.com.

Crash the Super Bowl Legacy

Crash from Home is an evolution on Doritos' iconic Crash the Super Bowl campaign, which ran for a decade and saw numerous consumer-created commercials rank in the top five of the USA TODAY Super Bowl Ad Meter, including four spots that landed No. 1. Doritos handed out more than $7 million in prize money and elevated the careers of countless aspiring filmmakers, a handful of whom have since created major films and television shows.

Doritos & PepsiCo Support Efforts

Doritos and PepsiCo are doubling down on communities and populations in need of support. In addition to Crash from Home, Doritos recently announced its initiative to #AmplifyBlackVoices by handing over its out-of-home advertising to local African American artists in the push for racial equality, which includes a partnership with Black Lives Matter and $1 million in resources toward the movement (more info here). Additionally, parent company PepsiCo recently announced a more than $400 million set of initiatives over five years to lift up Black communities and increase representation at PepsiCo (more info here). PepsiCo and Frito-Lay have also focused efforts and more than $60 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, including targeting the disproportionally affected Hispanic and African American communities. Visit PepsiCo.com for more info. In addition, the NFL Family announced at the end of April it had surpassed $100M in COVID-19 relief efforts and recently expanded its support in areas of racial and social justice through a 10 year, $250M commitment.

