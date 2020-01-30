Dorothy E. Puhy elected as chair of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts board of directors

"Dorothy is one of the leading experts in health strategy and finance," said Andrew Dreyfus, BCBSMA president and CEO. "She's held executive and board level positions at major health care, not-for-profit, and publicly traded companies. That experience, combined with her passion, energy and deep knowledge, is invaluable to our company as we work to meet the needs of our members and employer customers."

Puhy was first elected to the BCBSMA board in 2012 and was elected vice chair in 2017. She was executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute until her retirement last year. Puhy joined Dana Farber in 1994, as chief financial officer, and was also a long-term member of the adjunct faculty at Harvard School of Public Health.

Yale, the first woman to lead the BCBSMA board, will continue to serve as a director.

"I am deeply grateful to Phyllis for her service as chair," Dreyfus said. "Her insightful leadership has helped us navigate a number of challenges as we strive to provide quality, affordable health care."

About the board

BCBSMA is governed by a board of directors comprised of accomplished and experienced leaders who help shape the company's strategy in support of its mission to make quality health care affordable while providing an unparalleled consumer experience.

The company recruits board members from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds. More than half of the company's board members are women and people of color.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

