doTERRA Appoints Steve Powell as Executive Vice President of Innovation and Advanced Development

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and wellness solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Powell as Executive Vice President of Innovation and Advanced Development.

Powell is an award-winning innovator and platform architect with more than 25 years of experience creating and scaling device technologies across health, beauty, sleep, and IoT. His innovations have generated more than $1 billion in global revenue, resulted in over 70 issued patents, and helped launch multiple category-defining products. His career includes the creation of light therapy technology for mood and sleep disorders (acquired by Philips), pioneering at-home LED skincare therapy, development of SleepTracker® Analytics technology, leadership of Rodan + Fields' professional device portfolio, and most recently serving as Head of Devices at Nu Skin, where he helped lead the company's expansion into connected devices now deployed in more than 150 countries.

At doTERRA, Powell will lead the company's innovation and advanced development strategy, focusing on next-generation device platforms that integrate intelligent technology, personalization, and wellness science.

"Steve's career represents the powerful intersection of health, science, innovation, and personal well-being that defines doTERRA's vision for the future," said Kirk Jowers, CEO of doTERRA. "His unique combination of strategic vision and operational excellence makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team as we continue to shape the future of wellness."

Powell added, "doTERRA has built an extraordinary global community around natural wellness. I'm honored to join the team and excited to help shape the next era of innovation that empowers people to live healthier, more connected lives."

Powell is an Idaho native and will be based at doTERRA's global headquarters in Utah.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program, dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation, the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram . Learn more at www.doterra.com .

