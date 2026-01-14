dōTERRA Named Best Essential Oils in the 2026 Oprah Daily Self-Care O-wards

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, has been named Best Essential Oils in the 2026 Oprah Daily Self-Care O-wards, a prestigious consumer-recognized honor celebrating excellence in self-care and wellness.

The Self-Care O-wards highlight the best in wellness and personal care products, guided by Oprah Daily's expert evaluation and curation. dōTERRA's essential oils were selected for their versatility and role in grounding self-care rituals, as well as for their unmatched purity and sourcing. Each oil is CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade®, ensuring it is sourced from nature, formulated without fillers, additives, or synthetic ingredients, and rigorously tested for authenticity and quality. dōTERRA works closely with farmers and communities around the world to in their commitment to ethically source ingredients while supporting sustainable agriculture and fair practices.

"This recognition underscores the care and responsibility that goes into every dōTERRA essential oil," said Bekah Nixon, Vice President of Global Product Innovation at dōTERRA. "From sourcing and testing to formulation, our essential oils are designed to make daily self-care both accessible and effective – whether that means supporting relaxation, recovery, or overall well-being."

Designed to fit seamlessly into daily life at home and on the go, dōTERRA's essential oils support a wide range of wellness needs. With hundreds of essential oils available, each with distinct aromas and versatile benefits, consumers can easily select options that align with their individual preferences and wellness goals. Among them, Lavender Essential Oil is commonly used to create calming bedtime rituals and promote relaxation.* Peppermint Essential Oil is often used to create an energizing environment perfect for focus and mental clarity, while Lemon Essential Oil is great to uplift the atmosphere and refresh the senses.

To learn more about dōTERRA's essential oils, visit: doterra.com/essential-oils. The full list of 2026 Self-Care O-ward honorees can be found here.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program, dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation, the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.doterra.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC