dōTERRA Announces David Stirling's Return as Chief Executive Officer

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA International, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness, announced that company founder David Stirling has officially returned to his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Stirling previously stepped away from the CEO position in 2022 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Armenia and Georgia. During his three-year absence, he remained closely connected to dōTERRA as a member of the board of directors. Since returning last summer, Stirling has reconnected with teams across the organization, reinforcing his deep commitment to the company's mission, people, and purpose.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the dedication, care, and commitment our teams and Wellness Advocates bring to dōTERRA each day," said Stirling. "Being back with this community has only strengthened my passion for what we're building together. I'm excited to be fully immersed once again as we continue our cause of helping the world to heal."

Stirling succeeds Kirk Jowers, who served as CEO during a pivotal period for the company. Under Jowers' leadership, dōTERRA made meaningful progress navigating a challenging global economy and direct sales landscape. Jowers and his wife, Kristen, have served dōTERRA in various leadership roles for 11 years, leaving a lasting impact through their integrity, steady leadership, and heartfelt service to communities around the world.

In addition to Stirling's return, dōTERRA announced that longtime Wellness Advocate and leader Jessica Moultrie will join the company as President of North America. A Presidential Diamond with more than 15 years of experience building the business, Moultrie will serve on the executive team and oversee North America's sales and event strategy.

Isaac Wilson will continue in his role as General Manager of the U.S. market, and Shannon Bible will remain Executive Vice President of North America. Together, this leadership team will drive the North America region forward with strong alignment, collaboration, and renewed momentum.

dōTERRA emphasized that the company's vision, values, and strategic priorities remain unchanged. The organization will continue moving forward with intention, care, and a steadfast focus on supporting Wellness Advocates, customers, and global communities.

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market.

