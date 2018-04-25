doTERRA Celebrates 10 Years by Giving Back

doTERRA's founders recognized that the unprecedented growth of the company would not have been possible without the millions of doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers and thousands of corporate employees who have helped make doTERRA the world's largest and Verified Leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market. Accordingly, in addition to the bonus and increased starting minimum wage, the founders announced additional events and gifts of appreciation. "Over the past decade, we have witnessed countless miracles and cannot express the depth of our gratitude for the contributions from doTERRA employees," said David Stirling, founding executive, chairman and CEO. "However, we are just beginning. The future is bright and the decades to come will be even more exciting and rewarding as we continue to work to fulfill our vision of sharing essential oils with, and serving every home throughout the world."

doTERRA supports hundreds of charitable organizations each year through corporate giving and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. For the Day of Change, doTERRA hosted a daylong service project in partnership with Days for Girls International where employees and community members came together at doTERRA's Corporate Headquarters to make and compile reusable feminine hygiene kits to be distributed to women in developing communities throughout the world. As part of the project, volunteers had the opportunity to learn about the mission and impact of Days for Girls from the program's founder, Celeste Mergens. The service event produced approximately 1,700 kits.

The doTERRA 10 year anniversary celebrations will continue in the days and weeks ahead, culminating in a worldwide celebration during the doTERRA Global Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 19-22, 2018, where more than 34,000 essential oil enthusiasts are expected to participate. A press conference will be held at the Salt Lake Chamber on May 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (see attached). In attendance will be the doTERRA founders, Governor Gary Herbert (tentative), Attorney General Sean Reyes, and Derek Miller (Salt Lake Chamber president and CEO and former head of the World Trade Center Utah), among others. The event will highlight doTERRA's tremendous growth and impact over the past decade and introduce doTERRA's vision for the future, including key programs designed to give back to communities in Utah and across the world.

About doTERRA

doTERRA leads the global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning "gift of the Earth," sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world. doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

doTERRA 10 Year Anniversary Press Conference Agenda

DATE: Tuesday, May 1, 2018







TIME: 10:00 a.m.







LOCATION: Salt Lake Chamber



175 East 200 South



Suite 600



Salt Lake City, Utah 84111







AGENDA: Introduction: Derek Miller



Salt Lake Chamber, President and CEO



World Trade Center Utah, President and CEO







Highlights: Kirk Jowers



VP Corporate Relations and European Markets







Vision: David Stirling



doTERRA Founding Executive, Chairman and CEO









Emily Wright



doTERRA Founding Executive







Giving Back: Mark Wolfert



doTERRA Founding Executive, General Counsel,

Director doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation







Global Change: Attorney General Sean Reyes







Education Program: Ashlie Bryant



PROTECT, 3Strands Global Foundation Co-Founder and President







Thank You: Governor Herbert (tentative)

