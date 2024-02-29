dōTERRA Announces Executive Changes: Kirk Jowers Appointed CEO, Murray Smith as President and Emily Wright as Chair of the Board

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global essential oils market, today announced significant leadership changes as part of its ongoing commitment to tripling its impact by 2030. Founding Executive and former President Emily Wright will elevate to Chair of the Board, creating an exciting opportunity for dōTERRA as the company prepares for its next wave of worldwide growth and business development. The founders of dōTERRA have also appointed Kirk Jowers as CEO and promoted Murray Smith, former EVP of International, as President. These changes are being made after Corey Lindley retired at the end of 2023 after a successful two-year stint as CEO, formerly serving as the company's CFO and President.

Kirk Jowers joined dōTERRA in 2015, where he was instrumental in guiding the company's expansion and success across Europe, Middle East and Africa, serving as the first non-founder on the company's executive committee and leading the company's international, public, corporate, and government relations. He then held the position of President of dōTERRA's North America markets, where he spearheaded numerous initiatives and achieved significant milestones. A Harvard Law school graduate, Jowers spent the last two years co-founding ADDAX Overland serving as CEO, while also consulting for dōTERRA.

Prior to working with dōTERRA, Kirk served as chief advisor to the University of Utah's Office of Global Engagement, director of federal relations, co-director of the Middle East Institute, and director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, where he was described by the Salt Lake Tribune as being the "most quoted man in Utah." He's served on more than 25 boards, organizations, and committees and served as cofounder of Count My Vote, Real Women Run, and the Campaign Legal Center; chairman and general counsel of Mitt Romney's Commonwealth PACs; an executive committee member of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, and a member of multiple gubernatorial, Attorney General, and congressional advisory teams. As a partner in the Washington, DC, law firm of Caplin & Drysdale, Kirk provided legal and political advice to congressional and gubernatorial candidates, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofit organizations, and five presidential campaigns. He currently serves as the Honorary Consul for Bulgaria.

"I am truly honored to be entrusted with this position to serve dōTERRA's incredible Wellness Advocates. I will put my whole heart into building on the foundation that the founders have laid and continuing dōTERRA's world changing vision, mission and purpose," Jowers said. "dōTERRA is poised for massive growth and I can't wait to get started."

Murray Smith, newly appointed President, is a graduate of BYU's MBA program and boasts over 30 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving results. His strategic approach to partnering closely with Wellness Advocates has been instrumental in fostering growth and success. Smith's recent tenure in Europe overseeing all aspects of dōTERRA's operations further underscores his leadership capabilities. Throughout his career, he has held many senior-level positions and is renowned for his passion for building strong teams and collaborating with Wellness Advocates to help them achieve their goals.

Emily Wright, Founding Executive and former President, will be promoted to Chair of the Board. In this capacity, Wright will focus her passions within the business, including setting innovative growth strategies, supporting dōTERRA's independent distributors (also known as Wellness Advocates) and promoting the company's philanthropic efforts through the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. Wright will remain actively involved in day-to-day operations and regularly interface with Jowers and Smith and looks forward to having the time necessary to fully contribute to dōTERRA's global community of Wellness Advocates and Co-Impact Sourcing initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirk Jowers as our new CEO and Murray Smith as President," said Emily Wright, Founding Executive and Chair of dōTERRA. "Their combined expertise and dedication will further propel dōTERRA's mission of helping the world heal by empowering individuals and communities worldwide through our natural wellness solutions. As we move into our next phase of massive growth, bold, capable leadership is required. We're on our way to fulfill our mission to triple our impact by 2030 and to expand our influence for good around the globe!"

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

SOURCE doTERRA