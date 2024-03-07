dōTERRA Honors Women Empowerment and Inclusion on International Women's Day 2024

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, dōTERRA, a leading global wellness company, pays tribute to the extraordinary women within its ranks who tirelessly advocate for empowerment and inclusion. Through their unwavering dedication, these women exemplify the essence of International Women's Day, fostering an environment where every voice is heard and valued.

Misty Bond, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Philanthropy at dōTERRA, expressed gratitude to the remarkable women who play pivotal roles in the company's success. She stated, "In celebration of International Women's Day 2024, we at dōTERRA extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable women who tirelessly champion female business builders and foster an environment of inclusion every single day. Your dedication fuels the heart of our mission, inspiring a community where every woman's voice is heard and empowered. Together, we honor your unwavering commitment to creating a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

At dōTERRA, women are not only driving business growth but are also instrumental in nurturing a culture of support and collaboration. Through their leadership and mentorship, they empower others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and achieve their full potential.

To commemorate this occasion, dōTERRA has released a special video sharing their gratitude for the women within the dōTERRA community who have made significant contributions to empowerment and inclusion. The video serves as a tribute to their achievements and highlights the impact of their efforts in creating a more equitable world for all.

To watch the video and join in honoring the women of dōTERRA, along with all women, this International Women's Day, please visit here. You can also read more inspiring stories about the women of dōTERRA here.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com .

