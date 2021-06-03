doTERRA EXPANDS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WITH THAILAND OPENING

BANGKOK and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The desire for pure essential oils and safe, sustainable, and natural products continues to drive doTERRA to expand its global presence as it announces the grand opening of its newest international market, Thailand. With a new corporate office in Bangkok, and over 80 locally registered products, doTERRA Thailand is providing full service and support to its growing base of doTERRA Wellness Advocates and is ready to meet local demand for pure, effective, and sustainable essential oils.

"This is a great day for the growing number of Wellness Advocates and customers in Thailand," said Johnathan Kunz, VP of Asia Pacific Markets. "The opening of doTERRA Thailand is a direct result of the effort and commitment of amazing Wellness Advocates and customers. The Thai people have a great appreciation for health and wellness, and doTERRA's pure and natural products align with their wants and needs."

"doTERRA is growing rapidly to provide greater opportunities for customers around the world to access our pure essential oils," said Greg Cook, doTERRA founding executive. "doTERRA already has a strong presence in Thailand, and we are grateful for our local Wellness Advocates and customers who have been waiting patiently for this day. We look forward to strengthening our connection to the Thai people and community through our new local operations."

The doTERRA Thailand office is located in Bangkok's financial district and is situated near plenty of transportation options for easy access for employees and customers. The office includes space for doTERRA staff, customer service, and back-office support. A 450-square-meter Will Call and customer experience center provide space for customers to pick up products and learn more about the company, and its global sustainable sourcing model and philanthropic efforts. In the business area, Wellness Advocates can use the training room to conduct meetings and introduce prospective customers to essential oils and doTERRA's other products and empowering business model.

"We are excited to experience significant growth for doTERRA Thailand," said Niti Wattanachongkol, new market development director. "With a full corporate staff, we are ready to serve our leaders and customers through every channel. Our charge is to support our Wellness Advocates and help them achieve their goals so that together we can accomplish doTERRA's mission to change the world one drop, one person, one community at a time."

Stay connected with doTERRA Thailand via the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/doterraTHOfficial/.

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands offers resources and tools to sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

SOURCE doTERRA

Related Links

https://www.doterra.com/

