doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® Introduces PROTECT in Utah Schools

The PROTECT project (PRevention Organization To Educate Children on Trafficking) is a human trafficking prevention education and training program that aims to lower children's vulnerability to being trafficked by educating groups about possible dangers of human trafficking and the reality of the problem. Through PROTECT, teachers and students learn about red flags, response protocols, and ways to prevent exploitation through an online grade-specific curriculum.

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation is taking part in the PROTECT project by helping to coordinate statewide implementation, with its first rollout in the Alpine School District where doTERRA's corporate headquarters are located. The program is expected to serve approximately 800 high school students from the Alpine School District by the end of 2017-2018 school year. Discussions to enlarge the program are currently being held with the Utah State Board of Education as well as various school districts throughout the state.

"The mission of the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation is to bring healing and hope to the world by providing global communities with the tools needed to become self-reliant," said Mark Wolfert, doTERRA founding executive, general counsel and doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation director. "Since 2016, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has been combatting sex trafficking through a partnership with Operation Underground Railroad. In 2017, we expanded our efforts by partnering with Rapha House, an organization that works to help children rehabilitate and heal after they are rescued from sex trafficking. In partnering with 3Strands Global Foundation to introduce the PROTECT program in Utah schools, our fight against human trafficking is now threefold with measures in place to prevent, combat and provide healing to individuals around the world. Through partnerships such as this one, we have been able to make a global impact that would not be possible otherwise."

In addition to partnering with 3Strands Global Foundation, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports an array of great causes and partners with the following charitable organizations:

To learn more about these partnerships, along with other community-based projects, please visit the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation website.

About doTERRA

doTERRA leads the global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning "gift of the Earth," sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world. doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

