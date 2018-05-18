doTERRA Named 2018 Best of State in Merchandising and Consumer Services

Over the past ten years, doTERRA has been dedicated to the vision of changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To achieve this, doTERRA has taken every measure to provide responsibly sourced, high-quality integrative health solutions that work alongside modern health practices to empower individuals and families to live happier and healthier lives.

In addition to its award-winning products and services, doTERRA has made a profound impact on the lives of millions throughout the world through its global Co-Impact Sourcing model and the self-reliant tools offered through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. As an emerging world leader in economic growth and corporate accountability, doTERRA proactively participates in a wide range of local, state and international organizations.

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. Winners from each category receive a Best of State medal. Winning nominations are then resubmitted to the judges and scored again. The highest scoring entry from each of the 10 general divisions is selected to receive the Best of State Statue.

About doTERRA

doTERRA leads the global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning "gift of the Earth," sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world. doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

