doTERRA Named A Top Workplace In The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2019 Awards

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA has received a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The annual award is open to any private, public, nonprofit or government organization in Utah with 35 or more employees, but only 100 companies made this year's list. The Salt Lake Tribune announced award recipients in a special section of the newspaper on Sunday, November 10.

"Whether we are offering health and wellness solutions to millions of customers around the world, supporting growers through responsible sourcing practices, or fostering a culture of giving through our philanthropic work—doTERRA is in the business of empowerment," said Corey Lindley, founding executive, president, and CFO. "We are honored to be named one of Utah's Top Workplaces as it is evidence that our culture of empowerment extends to every aspect of our business. We wouldn't be where we are today without the passion and hard work of every member of the doTERRA family."

The companies on The Salt Lake Tribune's list of Top Workplaces of 2019 were selected based solely on employee feedback gathered through a 24-question third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. from March to May this year. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE doTERRA

Related Links

https://www.doterra.com/US/en

