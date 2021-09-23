doTERRA Named the Official Essential Oil Partner of the Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA and University of Utah Athletics today announced a new six-year partnership that names doTERRA as the official essential oil partner of the Utah Utes. As part of the agreement, doTERRA will be the game sponsor of all Utah vs. BYU sporting events that take place on Utah's campus, including football and men's and women's basketball games. In addition, doTERRA will be a leading sponsor and supporter of the Utes' women's sports programs, including gymnastics, volleyball, soccer, softball, and swimming and diving; and the title sponsor of the Utah Spirit Team.

"doTERRA greatly values higher education and is committed to expanding our partnerships with area universities," said Kirk Jowers, president of doTERRA North America. "We have been a sponsor of Utah athletics and other centers, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute for the past several years and this new partnership represents a significant increase in our support to the university and its student-athletes, particularly women's athletics. We appreciate the innovative approach of the Utah athletic department in working with us on this agreement to ensure that women athletes receive the support they need to thrive as student athletes. The University of Utah has a long-standing tradition of success and is a leader in education and athletics. We are proud to partner with such a storied university and athletics program."

"At the University of Utah, we strive to be the best and we want to partner with the top companies and organizations locally and globally to advance academic and athletic opportunities for our student-athletes," said deputy athletics director Scott Kull. "It's clear that doTERRA is the leader in its industry, and we share a common commitment to empowering people to be and do their best. We appreciate doTERRA's partnership and its desire to help us provide the best student-athlete experience in the country."

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA

Related Links

http://www.doterra.com

