doTERRA Partners with the State to Distribute 1,000,000 On Guard Hand Sanitizing Wipes to Schools

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA today announced a partnership with the State of Utah to distribute one million On Guard Hand Sanitizing Wipes to local students and teachers. The donation represents a retail value of over $700,000 and is part of doTERRA's commitment to being a good corporate citizen.

doTERRA will work with the Utah State Board of Education and the State of Utah to manage the distribution of these antiseptic wipes. In the first instance, Davis, Canyons, Granite, and Jordan School Districts will be receiving an allocation of 800,000 wipes.

doTERRA On Guard Sanitizing Wipes are biodegradable, contain 70% ethyl alcohol and are 99.9 percent effective against most common germs.

"We appreciate doTERRA stepping up to support a safe back-to-school experience for students and educators across Utah," said Governor Cox. "Creating a safe and welcoming environment in our schools is our absolute priority."

"As a mother of four, I know that going back to school after the summer break can be a stressful experience in normal times," said Emily Wright, doTERRA Founding Executive. "Not least during a pandemic. At doTERRA, we are proud to be a Utah-based company and committed to playing our part in helping to make our schools safer as we start a new school year. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the State on promoting clean hands and making our schools a little bit safer."

doTERRA On Guard Sanitizing Wipes eliminate germs during daily activities or travel. The individually wrapped wipes fit easily in a wallet, purse or backpack and are infused with the protective benefits of On Guard essential oil and aloe leaf extract. The wipes clean hands while being gentle on skin and deliver a warm, spicy, and woody aromatic experience. Additional information about the wipes is available on doTERRA.com .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over five million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers.

Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doTERRA.com .

About dōTERRA's On Guard® Sanitizing Wipes

You can access the full product information regarding dōTERRA's On Guard® Sanitizing Wipes using the following link: https://media.doterra.com/us/en/pips/doterra-on-guard-sanitizing-wipes.pdf

Link to b-roll from the event: https://doterraint.box.com/s/aoax2hb29z8t6vlmrvxf1720gsllrf0z

