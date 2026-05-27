Utah Cancer Specialists Partners with AllyGPO and BioCareSD to Optimize Specialty Drug Purchasing, Distribution and Drug Management

Leading Mountain West community oncology practice adopts technology-enabled, high-touch drug management offerings that support operational efficiency, financial sustainability and long-term practice independence

FRISCO, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), and BioCareSD®, a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering high-touch specialty drug distribution services, today announced that Utah Cancer Specialists, one of the largest community-oncology practices in the Mountain West, has selected AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary specialty GPO and specialty drug distribution partners.

Utah Cancer Specialists has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care through a network of community-based locations across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. As the oncology landscape continues to evolve amid growing financial and operational pressures on independent practices, the organization sought a more transparent, technology-driven approach to specialty drug purchasing, inventory management and distribution support.

"Community oncology practices today face increasing complexity on both the clinical and operational side of care delivery," said Ravin Bisla, CEO of Utah Cancer Specialists. "We were looking for partners that not only understood the realities of independent oncology, but also offered the technology, visibility and flexibility needed to help us operate more efficiently while continuing to provide exceptional care to our patients close to home. The strategic partnership of AllyGPO and BioCareSD stood out because of their transparent approach, innovative technology tools, advanced analytics and strong service model."

The transition reflects a broader movement within community oncology as practices seek alternatives to legacy distribution and GPO relationships that may lack the flexibility, data transparency and innovation necessary to navigate today's increasingly complex drug management and environment.

Through the collaboration, Utah Cancer Specialists will leverage AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's AI-powered platform designed to optimize specialty drug management through predictive ordering, intelligent inventory management, automated workflows and real-time analytics. Combined with BioCareSD's high-touch specialty distribution infrastructure and personalized support model, the partnership is intended to strengthen operational performance, improve financial visibility and reduce administrative burden across the practice.

"Independent oncology practices are looking for more than transactional relationships—they want partners that are aligned with their long‑term success in a rapidly evolving market," said James Frary, CEO of BioCareSD. "Utah Cancer Specialists shares that commitment, and we are proud to support their mission with a purpose‑built specialty distribution model grounded in transparency, high‑touch service and true partnership."

The partnership further expands the momentum of the AllyGPO and BioCareSD collaboration within community oncology, where practices are increasingly prioritizing data-driven decision-making, workflow automation and greater insight into drug management economics.

"Utah Cancer Specialists represents exactly the kind of innovative, forward-thinking independent practice we are proud to support," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Their leadership team understands the importance of operational agility, financial visibility and technological innovation to protect practice independence while continuing to deliver exceptional patient care. We are excited to partner with them on this next chapter."

Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have reimagined specialty drug management for independent practices by combining advanced technology, transparent contracting, personalized service and modern distribution capabilities. The collaboration was designed to help practices simplify operational complexity, optimize purchasing performance and preserve independence in an increasingly consolidated healthcare environment.

Utah Cancer Specialists' selection continues to reinforce the market need for optionality and the AllyGPO and BioCareSD strategic approach. The partnership recently shared the news that Dothan Hematology & Oncology selected AllyGPO and BioCareSD as its primary GPO and specialty distribution partners after decades with a legacy provider, along with significant customer performance results from Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI). After less than one year with AllyGPO and BioCareSD, OCSRI realized measurable operational improvements, including a 35-day improvement in rebate payment timing, a 75% reduction in drug ordering time, a 10% reduction in inventory days on hand, 99% drug audit accuracy and 99% performance visibility against estimated rebate opportunity.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) equipping independent, community-based practices with advanced, technology-driven solutions and proprietary tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics and hands-on operational support, AllyGPO delivers actionable insights that enhance practice sustainability and performance. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution, focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

About Utah Cancer Specialists

Utah Cancer Specialists is a leading independent oncology and hematology practice serving patients across Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, with eighteen locations throughout the region — including thirteen in Utah, four in Idaho, and one in Wyoming. Dedicated to compassionate, innovative care and empowering patients to conquer cancer, the practice offers advanced treatment options, clinical expertise, and patient-centered support services designed to improve outcomes while allowing patients to receive high-quality care close to home. Learn more here.

Media Contacts:

Supreme Communications for AllyGPO & BioCareSD: [email protected]

Utah Cancer Specialists

Sandy Jones, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD