DOT'S® INTRODUCES DOT'S ORIGINAL SNACK MIX - A BOLD NEW TAKE ON SNACKING

Dot's Original Snack Mix brings Dot's signature Original seasoned pretzel twists into a snack mix for the first time, delivering bold flavors in every handful. In a category often filled with forgettable bites, Dot's Original Snack Mix stands apart as the Bold Pick — the snack for hosts who want to put out something that never misses.

Dot's Original Snack Mix's dynamic flavors and satisfying crunch make it the perfect companion for your favorite snacking moments. Whether you're enjoying a movie night with friends, hosting a game day party, or for that afternoon pick-me-up, Dot's Original Snack Mix brings people together and elevates any occasion.

Unlike traditional snack mixes with generic filler, Dot's Original Snack Mix is intentionally crafted, so every piece earns its place. Each mix features four irresistible pieces chosen to deliver bold flavor and satisfying crunch from start to finish.

Dot's Original Snack Mix includes:

Dot's® Original Seasoned Mini Pretzels

Dot's® Original Seasoned Corn Cereal

Dot's® Bold Cheese Seasoned Pita Chips

Savory Garlic Rye Chips

"Dot's has never been about blending in," said Eric Bowers, VP of Salty Marketing The Hershey Company. "We believe snacks should feel crafted, surprising, and worth reaching for. Dot's Original Snack Mix brings that same bold mindset to every handful: no filler, no letdowns, it's a bold combination of snacks that create the ultimate Snack Mix."

A Snack Mix Designed to Stand Out

Dot's Original Snack Mix transforms snack mix from a forgettable snack to the star of your table. With a range of crunchy textures and distinct flavors, every handful delivers a dynamic snacking experience that encourages guests to try it and sparks conversation. As the perfect companion for any snacking moment, Dot's Original Snack Mix elevates any occasion and delivers bold flavor that gets noticed.

Dot's Original Snack Mix is rolling out at retailers nationwide now.

FAQs

What makes Dot's Original Snack Mix different from other snack mixes?

Dot's Original Snack Mix is crafted with no filler and no weak links. Every piece is intentionally bold, delivering distinct flavor and crunch in every handful — unlike traditional mixes where flavors blend into a forgettable bite.

What flavors and pieces are included in the mix?

The mix features four bold pieces: Dot's® Original Seasoned Mini Pretzels, Dot's® Original Seasoned Corn Cereal, Dot's® Bold Cheese Seasoned Pita Chips, and savory Garlic Rye Chips.

What occasions is Dot's Snack Mix for?

It's crafted for your favorite snacking moments! Such as hosts looking to serve a standout snack that sparks conversation, but also for anyone who wants to enjoy a flavorful snack any time. Whether you're gathering with friends or need a bold afternoon snack to keep you going, Dot's Original Snack Mix is perfect for both entertaining and everyday enjoyment, making every occasion a little more memorable.

When and where will Dot's Original Snack Mix be available?

Dot's Original Snack Mix is rolling out at retailers nationwide now in 31oz, 14 oz and 4.4oz bags.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer & available packs will vary by retailer

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty, and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

