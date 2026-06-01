Dott provides an update on timing of 2025 Annual Report

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER Mobility SE ("Dott" or the "Issuer") has today initiated a Written Procedure under its up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013516369) seeking bondholder approval to extend the delivery deadline for its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements to 17 July 2026, and to waive any related event of default arising solely from the late delivery. The delay is procedural, reflecting the volume and sequencing of audit work across multiple financial years and jurisdictions, and the Issuer expects to make the 2025 audited consolidated financial statements available before the end of June 2026 and in any case before 17 July 2026.

Subject to the approval of the request and satisfaction of certain conditions, the Issuer will pay a consent fee equal to 0.50% of the Nominal Amount of each Bond to all bondholders.

The Issuer has, as at the date of this press release, received undertakings to vote in favour of the request from bondholders representing over 50% of the Adjusted Nominal Amount, thus exceeding the 20% quorum and 50% consent threshold required for approval.

The Agent will send the notice of Written Procedure via Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Securities Oslo) to persons registered in the securities account with the CSD as holders of the Bonds. The notice of Written Procedure will also be available on Agent's website. The voting record date is 2 June 2026 and the last day for voting is 15:00 CET on 15 June 2026. The outcome will be announced by way of a press release.

For questions, please contact the Agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), at [email protected] or +46 8 783 79 00.

Contacts:

Chris Hadfield, Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott